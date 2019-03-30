Dougie Braddock is changing the world, one kitschy, masturbatory social media post at a time.
Since buying 2,000 Instagram followers four years ago, Braddock has built a relatively successful influencer career, leveraging his stunning body and astonishing lack of self-awareness into online success.
And he’s not looking back.
“I’m really just out here trying to inspire others to create a better world by following their passions,” says Braddock, vaguely. “All you need to follow your dreams is a great work ethic, exceptional exercise plans and appetite suppressants, and, ideally, a parent who works as a senior executive at a Big Four consulting firm and is willing to support your lavish lifestyle.”
Braddock aims to create “totally relatable” content for his now 6,000-plus followers. From shirtless mirror pics of his nine-pack to photos from luxurious far-off locales to pseudo-inspirational blog posts riddled with spelling errors and logical inconsistencies, Braddock is setting himself apart as a true winner in the influencer game.
Inspired by the likes of Jay Alvarrez, the Paul Brothers and all those people who still went to Fyre Festival even though it was obviously a hoax, Braddock never stops “rising and grinding” to give his followers what they want.
When asked about the dark side of the influencer lifestyle — the desperation, loneliness and sheer Sisyphean tedium of chasing what will most likely end up being an ever-diminishing share of the online attention economy — Braddock gives it little thought.
“First of all, I don’t have syphilis anymore, bro,” he says. “And second of all, I’ll never give up on my quest for Instagram likes. My entire existence is tied to the attention I get from strangers. Every like I get on Instagram makes my life more complete — there's a direct correlation.”
And Braddock has no time for the haters who claim he’s “narcissistic” for editing the size of his junk in photos of himself in underwear or exploiting vulnerable young people by selling crappy merch at exorbitant prices.
“Small-minded people always want to see you fail,” says Braddock. “They just want to be me — rich parents, impeccable entrepreneurial skills, an exquisite build. Lions don’t concern themselves with the opinions of lambs.”
Currently in his second-year of a general studies degree at Western University, Braddock hopes to ride this wave of success as long as he can. He’s currently looking into effective black market anti-aging serums and has invested a significant amount in an Infowars venture to locate the fountain of youth.
“I mean, the older I get, the less dope I’ll be. That’s just science, man,” says Braddock. “So whatever I can do to remain 21 years old forever would definitely be worth the thousands of dollars my dad will have to pay to make it happen.”
