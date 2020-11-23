Student living doesn't always mean cheap living.
While moving out of your parents’ house means unlimited freedom, it also means paying for your own rent, food, transportation and any unforeseen costs, all on a student budget. Factor in day-to-day spending, that weekend bender and extra Spoke bagel you just had — it all adds up.
But, how much you spend on a monthly basis depends on your lifestyle and the city you live in. Here is the cost of rent in seven Ontario university cities, assuming you have roommates, to give you a some perspective of just how much you're saving, or spending, by staying in London.
Toronto: $1,011 per month
Toronto is a vibrant city with endless opportunities for dining, shopping and nights on the town but tops the list as the most expensive place to live for students. As the home of Ryerson University, the University of Toronto, York University and a slew of colleges, many students find themselves commuting to classes. Averaging $1,011 a month for a room in a three-bedroom apartment, living in downtown Toronto is sure to make a dent in your bank account. But with the coronavirus pandemic, some landlords are offering crazy incentives for renters — including free rent, internet and move-in bonuses.
Kingston: $712 per month
Queen's University students typically pay higher rent prices than others, partially due to many rentals' proximity to the university. Students in Kingston pay around $712 a month for shared living, with rent prices continuing to rise even with the city’s increasing vacancy rates. Despite this, Kingston is a beautiful place to live with lots to do — take a ferry ride across the St. Lawrence River, visit the city hall, or if you’re up for it, take a tour around the Kingston Penitentiary.
Ottawa: $688 per month
Living in the nation’s capital is significantly cheaper for students than living in the 6ix, averaging about $688 for a room in a four-bedroom house. With two university campuses and two colleges, Ottawa is home to many post-secondary students, offering the advantages of a big city without the hefty price tag. The city also has tons of historical museums, art galleries, green space and much less hair-pulling traffic congestion than Toronto, making it an attractive alternative for city living.
Waterloo: $601 per month
One of three cities located in the Regional Municipality of Waterloo, the city costs about $601 a month for rent including utilities, making it a close competitor to other smaller student towns such as London and Hamilton. This affordable price can still provide all the amenities of student life: a close distance to campus, restaurants and nightlife. With two major unviersities, the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University, the city is home to plenty of students.
Hamilton: $575 per month
Also known as “the Hammer,” Hamilton is known for its abundant waterfalls and famous mountain but for its industrial atmosphere and downtown core. McMaster University students can find housing here at an affordable price — renting a room in a four-bedroom student house only costs about $575. Most student housing is closer to the university than downtown, but the city's frequent transit provides students with the mobility to explore.
London: $550 per month
Home to the Western University Mustangs, London gives you a smaller city experience without insanely high rent prices. A four-bedroom student house costs about $550 per person each month, making it more affordable than Toronto and Ottawa and slightly cheaper than Waterloo and Hamilton. The benefits of living in London are endless — with a large mall, a downtown strip loaded with bars and restaurants, a mini airport and tons of events to attend at the Budweiser Gardens, post-pandemic of course. A room in a four-bedroom house in London costs about $461 less than a room in a three-bedroom apartment downtown Toronto.
St. Catharines: $500 per month
You can rent a room in St. Catharines for just $500 a month, making Brock University home to one of the most affordable student towns in the province. Brock students also have lots to do nearby, from a night at Niagara Falls to wine tours just outside of the city.
It’s worth noting that these costs are estimated for shared housing among at least three students, one or two bedroom apartments come with a higher price tag.
This article is part of our annual Housing Issue, read the full issue online.
