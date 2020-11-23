Work-life boundaries have been crossed. It's time to stage a battle — one to win our rooms back.
School used to be primarily in classrooms. Students would walk from building to building, get a breath of fresh air, step in some goose poo and then, after a long day, return home to relax. Now students' study locations are limited. With the weather turning for the worse, even the outside cafe tables won’t be viable for studying anymore.
Bedrooms are now multi-purpose rooms, like how your high school gym was also a winter wonderland for the school dance and the bathroom was equally functional for a place to cry. Bedrooms were used to study pre-pandemic — just not to the same extent.
With so much time spent in your bedroom, it’s time to make the most out of your workspace.
Create boundaries
Beds should be for sleeping and other night time activities — but not work. To enhance this idea of “boundaries,” make a literal border. This can be done by buying a fun carpet that only covers your workspace, thereby enclosing your work to an island of productivity. Creating boundaries can help organize your space and return some normalcy to day-to-day activities.
Declutter
Clutter can affect a lot more than just the amount of space you work on — it can also influence stress levels and ability to focus. Having too many things to focus on can be over-stimulating, impeding focus. So, get rid of those receipts from three months ago — or at least store them in a filing cabinet. Decluttering may seem daunting but even five minutes a day can make a dent in the pile.
Embellish it
Now that your space is prepped for productivity, make it a happy place. Not the happy place you go to when your roommate left dishes in the sink and you’re trying not to kill them, just a place where work doesn’t seem as bad. To do this, bring in some life through plants, light and art.
Indoor plants boast a long list of health benefits, including anxiety reduction, mood boosting and increasing focus. Placing your plant on your desk is a great way to introduce nature to your space and give you an extra oxygen boost needed when the inevitable brain fog sets in.
Placing mirrors on a wall can also help increase natural light, which is especially helpful in the winter months when shorter days and seasonal affective disorder come around. Cute light fixtures can add extra brightness while remaining practical for the night owl. Your final brightening step is bringing in some art with mood-boosting colours, such as yellow.
Obviously, a desk and ergonomic chair are important too — but that’s common knowledge.
Take your workspace from meh to amazing, because you deserve it. With holidays just around the corner, take the opportunity to add some home office decor to your wish list.
This article is part of our annual Housing Issue, read the full issue online.
