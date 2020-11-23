With the pandemic shutting down clubs, in-person classes and other student destinations, many students are left wondering if a higher price tag would be worth it to have more personal space.
Adel Wang, a third-year medical science student, has lived in a single suite on Richmond Street since April. Despite the higher rent, personal space is his priority.
“Different people have different living habits,” said Wang. “I find that living alone, I can have more privacy.”
Wang doesn’t feel that COVID-19 had much impact on his housing choice, but living alone has come with benefits during the pandemic.
“You can just be isolated, and then you will not have a close contact with others, which reduces the risk of [catching] COVID-19,” he said.
There is a waiting list for one-bedroom suites, which start at $1,200 a month where Wang lives. The rent for available two-bedroom suites starts from $1,345, which most roommates split.
The rental office said all one-bedroom suites were rented around September, their busiest time of the year.
Wang also doubts many students would prefer single rooms over roommates under the pandemic, mainly because of higher rents for one-bedroom apartments.
According to last year's Rental Market Report from Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the vacancy rate for one-bedroom apartments in London was 1.9 per cent, with an average rent of $915 a month. The vacancy rates for two-bedroom and three-or-more-bedroom apartments are 1.6 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.
Despite social distancing, Western has seen little change in the number of students seeking one-bedroom rentals.
“You might think that higher demands for one-bedroom apartments would make sense largely, but we are not seeing that yet,” said Glenn Matthews, housing mediation officer of Western University’s Off-Campus Housing Services.
“We're actually not seeing a rush to find housing for next year. We are telling students to hold off until you have a sense of what you're going to do academically and what the university is going to do.”
One-bedroom apartments were not in high demand among Western students in the past. A recent survey from Western’s Off-Campus Housing found that the longer students are at school, the fewer roommates they tend to have, meaning graduate and fourth-year students were the most likely to live in one-bedroom rentals.
“One of the reasons students don't generally choose to live alone beside the social aspect [is that] it costs more money,” Matthews said, saying that roommates don’t just mean savings on rent, but also utility bills and even meals.
Western’s University Apartments offer on-campus one-bedroom apartments starting from $1,044 in Bayfield Hall. Chris Alleyne, associate vice-president of Housing and Ancillary Services, told the Gazette in an email that the university has “not seen a large difference in interest between one and two-bedroom units compared to previous years.”
Matthews thinks the reason for the lack of change is because most students found housing before the pandemic hit and getting out of a lease under the Residential Tenancy Act is not easy.
“If people would wait a little bit, they'd have a better sense of whether they need to be in London, whether or not they want to be in London,” Matthews advised.
This article is part of our annual Housing Issue, read the full issue online.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest