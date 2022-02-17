Opinion: don’t let the stigma stop your hookups

Attaching stigma to sexual exploration in university helps no one and harms many.
A “hookup” — an appropriately ambiguous term that means engaging in anything from making out to sex — seems to be a term rampant on university campuses and is one that draws all sorts of attention.
The culture of promiscuity and overindulgence has been framed in the media as a key part of the post-secondary education experience, along with the glamorization of alcohol over-consumption amid the stressors of university life.
I bought into that generalization when I was in first-year and spent too long looking negatively at “hookup culture.” I despised the idea that universities are characterized by a culture of overindulgence.
But, after four years at Western University, I’ve come to realize that is not the case and our years in university are the best ones to explore our identity. If hookups are the way some students want to explore their sexual identity, then all the power to them.
Sexual exploration is just one small part of developing an identity away from home and so-called “hookup culture” — if it exists at all — is certainly overrepresented in the media as a staple of university life.
Casual sex — or whatever version of sex and romance students want to explore — may just be a way to signal newly-founded sexual freedom at Mustangs’ home away from home. It took a while for me to admit this, but that can actually be healthy, and it certainly does not deserve the bad rep it gets.
The term “hookup culture” adds an otherwise non-existent negative outlook on what might just be healthy exploration. It also suggests casual sex is somehow unavoidable in university, when the reality is, many students do not engage in casual sex at all.
A 2012 study that followed 394 university students highlighted that casual sex resulted in a reduction of both depressive symptoms and feelings of loneliness. But, other findings showed feelings of regret surfaced for many students as well — and for some, those feelings led to more symptoms of depression than those who had no regret.
All that’s to say we should not be funneling our energy into whether hooking up is good or bad because it depends on the comfort level of each student. Instead we should be focusing on educating students on how to avoid the dangers that can come with promiscuity, especially in university.
Terms like “floorcest” and idioms like “frosh are friends not food” are ones we have all heard before. They were the roots of the resentment I held when I started my university career. All I could focus on was how hookups can be dangerous, especially for women and other vulnerable students.
But changing that “culture” does not happen overnight, and students should be afforded an opportunity to engage with sex in a healthy, informed and educated way if they choose.
Too many students come out of elementary and high school with inadequate sexual education, and information on healthy relationships, addiction, substance abuse, red flags, date rape, methods of birth control and queer identities are just a few things of many that students should be educated on before they start exploring sex.
Efforts need to be made to provide young adults with resources that keep them safe and protected while they explore their sexuality rather than being punished or judged for engaging in hookups. Students should have a safe and educational university experience and sometimes sex is a part of that.
At the end of the day, hooking up is just something some people in their twenties do and attaching stigma to sexual exploration does nothing but harm students.
