Opinion: Love is blind

On a cold night in the middle of a pandemic, why not go on a blind date?
After watching my favorite football team lose the greatest playoff game of all time on a coin toss, crying in my room rewatching the gruesome final 13 seconds of the game also would have been nice. But, I had agreed to this date and I couldn’t leave her hanging — like my team’s defense left their all-star quarterback.
So there I was, the day of the date, packing my bags and driving back to London from my hometown in a snowstorm on a Monday morning.
Leading up to Monday night, I had the usual "first-date" thoughts swirling through my head, only more intense because of the uncertainty.
Would she be able to sense my nervousness? Would we break the record for awkward silences? The possibilities were endless.
I didn’t know how to approach a date with a complete stranger, but when she pulled up to the bottom of my driveway at 7 p.m., I had run out of time to worry. It was time to put on my "A-game."
My first impression when we introduced ourselves was that she was not only cute but also friendly and funny. The nerves quickly settled as we slid through the snowy streets in her car.
I knew the date was going to be just fine. Even if it wasn’t, it still beat sitting around the house for the hundredth time in two years.
Our initial plan was to go skating in downtown London, but a snowstorm and a missing skate forced us to change our course — Starbucks it was.
We parked out front of Victoria Park and walked across the street to grab a coffee — or in my case, something entirely different. While she got a regular decaf, I was having an internal battle about whether I should get a hot chocolate or something a little bolder — a grande vanilla bean frappuccino with extra whip cream.
I hesitantly brought up the idea in line and to her credit, she was very supportive. So there I was, set to walk through the freezing cold with an even colder drink.
Fortunately, taking long walks was a common interest of ours and we enjoyed walking through the winter wonderland as we got to know each other.
She was really chatty, which was helpful. We covered everything from our favorite bars in London to our favorite hobbies. She happened to be a dancer, something that I really admired. As someone who has always wanted to learn to dance like John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever, I hoped maybe she could teach me a few tricks.
The only awkward conversation of the night came when she mentioned that she had taken both micro and macroeconomics a couple of summers ago as “interesting electives.”
I knew she was smart when she mentioned that she was taking biochemistry, but after hearing about her summer, I decided it was probably for the best I didn’t tell her I had to retake macroeconomics the same summer. I hoped I gave her a better first impression than I did learning about supply and demand.
After a couple of hours walking through the nicer backroads of downtown and debating over which houses we liked the best, we had finally made our way back to the car.
When she dropped me back off at home, I went inside and immediately got bombarded by my roommates how it went. As we sat and had a couple of casual drinks, I told them that if they are ever asked to go on a blind date – they should totally go.
I would be lying if I said I wasn’t skeptical of the idea, but my experience taught me that even the most unexpected dates are worth a shot.
