A story that you know
The fight inside a mind
An ode to the kid going through the toughest time
A fight to love and a fight to be
They prescribe you normalcy
“You be blue and you be pink”
Trying to learn in a place but finding loss and finding pain
The pressure to conform can drive you literally insane
Don’t be ashamed of yourself or who you know
Deep inside
Learn to breath and learn to see
After all the tears are cried
It gets better they tell you
With an unconvincing grin
The fight is never over
Never lose or let them win
The haters and the noise
Let them see let them see
Who are you?
Whatever that you want to be
Child stay loud, be proud
Don’t curse the struggle you’re blessed with
Give it some time
Then go share with the world your essence
This article is part of the annual Pride Issue, read the full issue online now.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest