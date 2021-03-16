You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This article is part of the annual Pride Issue, online now.

Rest

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
PRIDE Celebrate

Celebrate by Caroline Alpert

Everyone is going to bed

Crawling in

Snuggling up

Falling asleep

All stranded in giant nightgowns

With sheets stretching out into the ocean,

Pillows begin snapping moonbeams—

Scattering.

A self-induced heat death.

But it’s fine,

The sheets are thick

And there’s enough of us falling asleep

With fur overlapping.

A collection of plush hearts,

Warm and beating.

PRIDE Golden Pride

Golden Pride by Caroline Alpert
PRIDE Confidence

Confidence by Caroline Alpert
Pride graphic

This article is part of the annual Pride Issue, read the full issue online now.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments