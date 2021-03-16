Everyone is going to bed
Crawling in
Snuggling up
Falling asleep
All stranded in giant nightgowns
With sheets stretching out into the ocean,
Pillows begin snapping moonbeams—
Scattering.
A self-induced heat death.
But it’s fine,
The sheets are thick
And there’s enough of us falling asleep
With fur overlapping.
A collection of plush hearts,
Warm and beating.
This article is part of the annual Pride Issue, read the full issue online now.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest