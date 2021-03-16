Why there’s an overwhelming amount of self-identifiers

Inside the gay psyche, between thoughts of iced coffee and stanning female pop icons, there exists a massive vocabulary of queer terminology.
Meanings often overlap, which begs the question — why do so many similar words exist?
All words are subjective — they take on meaning when we process them. In addition to the dictionary definition, we also perceive subtle nuances based on past associations with the phrase.
Take “gay,” for example. Despite being defined as an adjective to describe homosexuality, someone’s past bullying might add a negative connotation, making it uncomfortable for them to identify with the word — they might opt for an alternative like “queer."
This is one of the driving reasons behind why there’s so much LGBTQ2+ terminology for self-identification.
Some members of the community are constantly searching for a word that has the perfect combination of associations. It’s only natural that new terms are created to keep up with demand.
Though we explore trauma as a factor, this barely scratches the surface — the topic is bottomless, which, in itself, is beautiful.
The pride rainbow is a mosaic of sexual and gender minorities, so it’s only fitting that there’s an endless amount of self-identifiers to reflect the community’s boundless diversity.
Queer folks are walking dictionaries, and that’s something to celebrate.
This article is part of the annual Pride Issue, read the full issue online now.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest