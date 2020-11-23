Sometimes roommates simply don’t get along. But other times, things take a turn for the worse.
Maybe they never wash the dishes, always have their significant other over or “borrow” your things without permission.
But these issues seems mundane to third-year engineering student Ameer Ali.
Ali moved to a three-bedroom unit in his second year, splitting the cost with a single roommate to have more living space. Not long after moving in, Ali’s roommate mentioned that his mom would be visiting.
“At first, I didn’t think much of it, I assumed it was a temporary thing,” Ali says.
Then a week passed and his roommate’s mother was still there.
Soon after, Ali decided to stay in Toronto for a month to see friends and family. Upon returning, the roommate’s mother had fully moved into the spare room. Not only was it uncomfortable, Ali says, but also expensive.
“This meant that I was technically paying for my roommate's mom to live there.”
She spent her days watching TV in the living room and cooking late into the night, sometimes clamouring around until 4 a.m.. Somehow maintaining his sanity, Ali finally gave up when the mother began to invite friends and patients over as she had apparently opened a dental clinic in the spare room.
It was unclear if the mother was a dentist or studying to be one, but Ali could hear drills and other dentist tools.
“This pushed me to talk to my roommate and say ‘hey look, what you’re doing is wrong,’” says Ali.
The roommate did not react well to Ali's concerns and told him that his mother would only be staying for another six months.
Following this revelation, Ali explained the situation to their landlord. He was able to break his lease and moved out, leaving the roommate and his mother to take over the lease.
Jyoti Dhillon, a third-year health science student, on the other hand, was randomly assigned a roommate in her first year.
“She seemed nice enough at first but within the first week, I saw something that I could never unsee,” she says.
Only a week into their co-habitation, Dhillon found her roommate sleeping with around six used menstrual pads on her pillow.
“At first, I thought I was surely mistaken but when I got a closer look, I realized I was not hallucinating and those were rolled up pads.”
And that wasn’t her last pad encounter.
Fast forward to her final exam weeks Dhillon recalled yet another experience.
“I vividly remember waking up to a phone call from my suitemate and hearing ‘come to the bathroom we have a problem.’”
In the bathroom, they found a used, soaking pad mounted to the showerhead.
The frightful scene left Dhillon and her suitemate speechless and disturbed. Although the roommate never admitted to the incident, Dhillon is fairly certain she was the culprit.
“We moved out two weeks from the day of the incident and [I] have never spoken to her again.”
This article is part of our annual Housing Issue, read the full issue online.
