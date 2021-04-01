Science sophs change chant from 'yip' to 'yop' with new yogurt sponsorship

Western’s beloved orientation leaders who we know by their famous "yip" have changed their ways in light of a recently announced partnership with Yoplait, a famous yogurt company.
The $1-million honorarium means that Science sophs will be changing their "yip" to "yop" and it will soon be commonplace to see a yogurt drink peeking out of your favourite soph's lab coat pocket.
They may be the second largest faculty, but this year they will be number one in probiotics.
When asked about the decision to accept the sponsorship, head soph Eclipse was vocal.
"It was time for something new,” said Eclipse. "'Yip' was just so yesterday.”
A second-year student in their first year on the science soph team, who asked to remain anonymous to protect their privacy, also shared their thoughts with the Gazette.
"I think it's great," the soph said. "Even though I'm lactose intolerant, it's great to have something up on the other soph teams. Definitely worth the stomach cramps."
According to this student, consumption of the yogurt drinks is mandatory.
“It’s quite possible to be desophed if you don’t drink the Yop. Good thing I’m fully stocked up on Pepto Bismol.”
When asked about whether they would consider other future partnerships, Eclipse smiled.
“We are currently in discussions with Patagonia regarding lab coats,” she admitted. What Science will mix up next remains to be seen.
Read the full Spoof Issue online now. Happy April Fool's Day, Mustangs!
