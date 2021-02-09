You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This article is part of the annual Sex Issue, online now.

Opinion: Big boobs can go braless too

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
SEX ISSUE: Size inclusive lingerie vs braless graphic (png - transparent background)

Growing up large-chested, I blindly ascribed to the “big boobs need bras” rhetoric, believing that, to be comfortable and not look like I had two papayas hanging from my chest — I would need external support.

And so, I always wore a bra.

Sex Issue 2021 40

All photos in the 2021 Sex Issue are self-portraits.

I’ve been through the horrors of sports bras, underwire and looking for those with the least amount of padding but the most structure. Bralettes rarely fit and “cute designs” are non-existent in my size. I was tired of having strap indents in my shoulders, rogue wiring poking my cleavage and paying $60 for a piece of fabric.

So I decided it was time to overthrow the boob-iarchy.

While I was relieved to say goodbye to the days of wearing bras to sleep and hello to  front-tie tops and backless dresses, I will admit — it wasn’t an easy transition.

I was used to the support bras gave me and I had internalized the body shape they created as how I was “supposed” to look. I had back pain and sometimes felt like they were “too much,” for public settings.

Not to mention, at first, my tatas refused to stay in place — shifting in tops, swinging when I walked and hanging low.

But I didn’t care.

Sex Issue 2021 44

All photos in the 2021 Sex Issue are self-portraits.
Sex Issue 2021 45

All photos in the 2021 Sex Issue are self-portraits.

I eventually came to terms with the fact that this is my body. It looks exactly the way it was meant to and I don’t need to entrap parts of it to make others more comfortable.

As for my own comfort, I took to practising yoga and using stretching techniques to strengthen my chest and alleviate back pain. I wanted to give my body the best opportunity to support itself, especially since it was missing years of practice.

Sex Issue 2021 41

All photos in the 2021 Sex Issue are self-portraits.

Overtime, what was once natural became unnatural — I went from living in booby-traps to setting them free. I wore the clothes I wanted with zero inhibition and I felt far more confident in my appearance.

My experience is obviously not the end of the bra or no bra discussion, and I will always understand the sentiments of the pro-bra community — especially those with even larger sizes than my own and unique health conditions.

However, for the vast majority, I say “be gone bras!” It’s time to extend #freethetitty to the big-boobed community.

SEX ISSUE GIF

This article is part of the annual Sex Issue, read the issue and see the remote photoshoot online now.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Coordinating Editor

Taniya was a culture editor for volume 113 of the Gazette. She is a coordinating editor for sports and culture for volume 114 of the Gazette.

Load comments