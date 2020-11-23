It’s mid-November and you’ve been in your hometown since the beginning of the semester. You are studying for your midterms and finishing last-minute assignments and suddenly a saddening reminder appears in your mind, or more aptly your bank account — you’re still paying rent for a house in London that you haven’t stepped a foot in since March.
This is a common reality for many students. In May, Western University announced their plan for the fall semester that would see a mix of both in-person and fully online courses due to the coronavirus.
This plan left some students with fully online courses paying rent on leases they signed prior to the onset of the pandemic.
Glenn Matthews, the housing mediation officer for Western's Off-Campus Housing Services, says there's three routes that students can take to prematurely end their leases. He notes these options only apply if the rental situation is covered under the Rental Tenancy Act of Ontario.
Negotiate with your landlord
The first option is the easiest — simply ask your landlord to end your tenancy. This can be done by using an N11 Form, which will set the guidelines for ending the lease and conditions relating to the move-out date.
The only possible issue with this route is that your landlord has to agree to sign it and should they refuse, you may have to resort to option two or three.
Transfer your lease to someone else
The second option is to find an "assignment."
"It’s like subletting, but when you sublet you are still liable,” explains Matthews. “But when you assign, your name comes off the lease and a new person goes on the lease.”
Lease assignments also come with caveats, each unique to your rental situation. The landlord reserves the right to refuse your choice for an assignment.
If you live alone and your landlord refuses your assignment, you are able to give a 30-day notice and vacate your unit using an N9 Form, which allows you to terminate your lease.
Joint leases are a completely different story.
“If they are all on a joint lease together, they have to act as one party. So, if one person wants to make a request to assign and the landlord says no, they’d all have to leave,” says Matthews. “In that case, it might be easier to sublet because then they could at least leave and have somebody fill their space.”
File with the Landlord and Tenant Board
Students using this option would have to file with the Landlord and Tenant Board to have their lease prematurely terminated. The government agency will review the filing and determine whether there are any grounds for lease termination.
Matthews notes that reasons such as not liking the landlord or simply not wanting to pay rent anymore will not be substantial enough.
“They have to have a reason for that. Such that, it is an illegal rental, there’s something majorly wrong with the premise, the landlord is harassing,” he says. “Here’s an example: ‘my bedroom doesn’t have a window.’ Like that is totally illegal."
Citing COVID-19 as grounds for ending your lease is not well documented and it is not clearly written in the RTA. These rulings depend on the specific case.
Simply leave
The fourth option, which Matthews does not recommend, but extenuating circumstances or financial hardship may call for it, is just moving out.
“The landlord would be required to mitigate their damages by trying to find somebody to replace the person who left. But if they don’t find anybody, the person who left is still on the hook,” he says.
Since you are still bound by the lease, your landlord could potentially take legal action against you and your housemates for unpaid rent, if they were unable to find a replacement.
This option is not a guarantee fix for your situation, but if you cannot afford rent or circumstances prevent you from continuing the lease, it does serve as a viable, yet risky, option.
More information about your rights as a renter can be found on the province's Renting in Ontario website.
