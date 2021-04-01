BREAKING: Sophs just as lost on campus as frosh

In an emerging phenomenon, hundreds of frosh and sophs have been reported as late or absent to their classes.
Stemming from a year away from campus due to the panorama, sophs have lost the ability to guide younger students — the list of acronymed buildings just as illegible to them as the frosh.
Western University reported a 200 per cent increase in absences, with over 75 per cent being from Western’s sophing teams.
“I was supposed to have Biology 1000 in Alumni Hall with five other kids on my floor,” said first-year medical science student Fran Tick. “My soph took us to Alumni House, told us to have fun, and then ran off to find where Spencer Engineering was.”
The majority of sophs are second-year students and 75 per cent of them said they never stepped foot on campus before becoming a soph.
Reported incidents include mistaking the University Community Centre with University College, not knowing how to get to the classrooms in the Natural Science Centre and getting lost within the Social Science Centre, as some report "every room looks the same."
“I was supposed to pick up a Business 1020 textbook from the main gates and my soph told me main gates was the entrance beside the Law building,” said first-year Social Science student Carmen Goh. “It was hard enough finding the Law building, but then I got six angry text messages from the seller asking where I was, I said ‘dude, I genuinely don’t know,’ and they left.”
With the majority of time spent figuring out where they need to be, frosh and sophs alike are struggling with classes spread across campus.
“No one told me how big Western is,” said second-year soph Legacy. “I thought it would be smart to put all my classes back-to-back to get them all over with, but now I’m running across campus all day. I actually got recruited to join the track and field team because the coach saw me sprinting from Middlesex [College] to Elborn College.”
Western is now enlisting their tour guides to lead frosh and sophs across campus, much to the tour guide’s dismay.
“I’m supposed to be a tour guide, not a babysitter,” said fourth-year tour guide Justin Thyme. “The parents that tour the school are always annoying, but none of them are nearly as obnoxious as Science sophs doing their yipping while mistaking the Health Sciences Building for Thames Hall.”
Western housing is now reforming how they pick their sophs, requiring them to complete a basic building-name quiz for every future application.
“We understand that no one could have predicted that campus would be shut for a year and a half, but we can’t let this happen again,” Western Housing wrote in a statement. “We apologize for the continued confusion from our sophs and hope that our new procedures will weed out the weak.”
Read the full Spoof Issue online now. Happy April Fool's Day, Mustangs!
