Judges crown Western Eateries champion with Purple Apron

Some Western University historians have said it was the bracket to end all brackets. Others said it was just the beginning of the war to come.
After much conflict and debate over which eatery reigns supreme, a group of established food connoisseurs came to Western to judge, criticize and crown an official Western Eateries champion.
In March Madness style, the competition was completed through a bracket as each fought — tooth and kale — from the Sweeter 16 to the championship round.
Starbucks came into the tournament as a No. 1 seed but couldn’t finish in the Flavour Four against Manchu Wok. Chester Schefter XIII — one of the tournament’s judges and third cousin four times removed of ESPN analyst Adam Schefter — was especially disappointed by Starbucks’ effort in the semi-final round.
“When I say I want a triple ristretto grande double-soy non-nonfat decaf semi-organic white and dark chocolate brownie iced vanilla quintuple-shot gingerbread mochaccino extra hot with double foam non-whipped cream upside down double blended four Sweet'N Low and three Nutrasweet with ice, I want it done exactly right,” shouted Schefter XIII from the judges table, knocking off his 13 inch spectacles.
IF I WANTED SOMETHING THAT TASTED LIKE THE BOTTOM OF A BIRDCAGE, YOU WOULD SEE ME AT QUEEN'S.Manchu Wok moves on to the Natty.— Chester Schefter (@chesterschefty) March 24, 2021
As many predicted, Einstein’s made an early exit after a blowout loss to Subway. With its location tucked inside of the Natural Sciences Centre just before the Taylor Library, the only support it was able to rally was from those who think understanding glycolysis is a personality trait.
The Angry Goose Food Truck made a run further than most would have expected. Is it super busy? No. Is it a Western staple? No. But does it have Western’s unofficial mascot, geese, in the name? Yes. Automatic vote from the judges.
As of April 1st, the University Students' Council is no longer. The geese have risen. More details: https://t.co/bd7IdYEwJK pic.twitter.com/zV1EteLIXU— Western USC (@WesternUSC) April 1, 2017
The Wave and The Spoke, both as University Students' Council-run eateries, were an interesting matchup in the early rounds. However, neither were able to progress much in the tournament. In typical USC fashion, customer service was the main reason the judges decided to make both early exits.
“I wanted a hamburger and fries,” said judge Wes Turn, after visiting The Wave. “But they didn’t care. The waiters held a super long meeting about which meal was in my best interests. They didn’t even take my order, they just served me mac and cheese. I’m lactose intolerant. I walked out.”
Tim Hortons withdrew from the tournament despite being one of the favourites. After spending five hours in line, the judges had barely moved.
The Western Eateries championship came to a close with Manchu Wok and Booster Juice. Manchu Wok talked the talk but couldn’t “wok the wok,” as Booster Juice came out victorious.
Booster Juice walked away hoisting the Purple Apron as the first smoothie bar to win the trophy.
Booster Juice with a perfect performance, proving to all the naysayers that they're not just a smoothie bar. 🍹 #PurpleApron21— Chester Schefter (@chesterschefty) March 24, 2021
Read the full Spoof Issue online now. Happy April Fool's Day, Mustangs!
