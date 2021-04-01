President Fakirani says USC’s official colour is blue-red, not purple

Incoming USC president Zamir Fakirani declared the USC’s official colour is not purple, as students were previously told, but rather blue-red.
In a surprise announcement sent directly to students’ university emails at 2 a.m. Thursday, Fakirani explained the colour purple is mixed using equal parts blue and red, whereas the University Students’ Council’s logo colour, #4F2784, has significantly more blue than red — making it blue-red.
“Mustangs, we are not — and never have been — #PurpleAndProud,” Fakirani wrote in his email blast. “Please join me in manifesting our true #BlueRedAndBodacious USC spirit.”
The USC has used #4F2784 — a deep-grape colour — for its logo since 1998, when it switched from using Western University’s logo colour #502E82, a shade of dark-plum, to “avoid confusion with the university’s branding.”
“As your incoming president, one of my main goals is transparency,” Fakirani said. “Western students deserve more than a council that lies to them about their true colours. They deserve me: an honest, blue-red president.”
Fakirani said his next step is to advocate for Western administrators to properly label the name of their own logo colour, #502E82, which he said is “actually dark-lavender.” While Fakirani admitted this advocacy effort may be a multi-year, uphill battle, he believes it is worth the effort.
“Our school colours are what make Western a community,” Fakirani said. “If we don’t embrace our blue-red truth, we might as well be Queen’s University: not able to pick a colour at all — what the kind of school colour is ‘tri-colour’ anyways? It’s not. We need to be better Western.”
Read the full Spoof Issue online now. Happy April Fool's Day, Mustangs!
