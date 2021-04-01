Returning grads confused by TikTok dances at club

Clubbing isn’t the same as Jim Nasium remembers it.
While London’s clubs are still overcrowded, overheated and underlit, Nasium feels one aspect of nightlife has changed: the dancing.
“It’s these dances — the ones from TikTok. I just don’t get them,” he says.
Nasium, who graduated from Western University in 2017, travelled from Toronto to London to escape the strict coronavirus restrictions. He hoped for a fun weekend of clubbing with his friend, Joe King who also graduated from Western.
“The plan was to pre a little, hit Ceeps, stay until close and then UberEats shawarma,” King says. “Just like old times.”
At first, the night went smoothly. The Ceeps was just like Nasium and King remembered it: they shouldered through crowds, paid $20 for a vodka cranberry and the soles of their shoes still stuck to the floor.
Then they saw the dance floor.
“It was really weird. Everyone kinda stood there and flailed their arms like those inflatable things in front of car dealerships,” Nasium says. “When I used to come here, we’d actually dance, you know? We’d jump up and down with one arm in the air — sometimes even both arms.”
Nasium recognized the dances from TikTok but didn’t know they lasted longer than 20 seconds and with new dances came new music — songs he didn't know.
For second-year student Kay Oss, the emergence of TikTok dances is a welcome addition to London’s nightlife.
“I like how everyone knows the dances. We’re all doing the same moves and it feels really fun,” she says. “Plus, since there’s so much arm movement, the dance floor is less crowded now — we’re not all crammed like sardines.”
While the younger crop of Western students like Oss flaunt their polished dances, Nasium doesn’t see the appeal.
“I’m old enough to remember Vine, so I doubt TikTok will be around forever,” he adds. “But I’m not a boomer — I do use it. Just mostly for workout videos and stuff.”
Nasium stayed at The Ceeps until last call, but the night wasn’t like old times. The TikTok dances are more challenging than they look, he admits. Even his Osmow’s order was disappointing.
“I guess clubbing kind of loses some of its appeal once you’re older than 22,” Nasium says. “Paying to get in the side door probably wasn’t worth it either.”
Read the full Spoof Issue online now. Happy April Fool's Day, Mustangs!
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest