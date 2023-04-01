An Ivey HBA1 student was removed from class and promptly expelled Friday following a dress-code mishap.
Chad Braderson showed up to his Friday morning class, The Paradox of Business Ethics, in a black crewneck and Sperry’s, prompting immediate outrage from his classmates and professor.
Professor Hugh Janus was swift in removing Braderson from class, claiming “he had to do what was best for the student image,” in a statement to the Gazette.
The Ivey Business School enforces a strict policy that all student’s wear Patagonia fleece quarter-zips at least twice a week in order to graduate. This policy also allows for students to come dressed in their personalized Ivey sweaters, or a full three-piece suit.
Braderson allegedly only wore Patagonia once that week, according to Ivey’s head of Finance Bro Surveillance.
“This whole thing has been a disaster,” Braderson said. “I lent my Patagonia to a friend with AEO status so he could study for his counting numbers class and I didn’t get it back in time.”
Braderson is not the first student to be disciplined for anti-Ivey values, with HBA2 student Thad David Jacob Michaels being expelled in 1992 for colouring outside the lines on his final assignment.
“The professor was out of line. My dad’s barber used to know Richard Ivey so I basically helped fund this place. My family will be ending our annual donations immediately,” Braderson said on his Snapchat story.
This article is part of the Gazette's annual Spoof Issue. All Spoof articles are fun and satire, so don't take them seriously. Or do, we don't control you. Happy April Fools' Day, Mustangs!
