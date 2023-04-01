Hotel manager-turned-Western student Marion Moseby has announced his candidacy for the 2024-25 USC presidential election.
Moseby first got involved in student politics during this year’s University Students’ Council presidential election, where he endorsed both candidates for the role.
Learning about the USC while making his well-strategized, divisive endorsement decisions inspired him to enrol as a student at Western University, where he began studying kinesiology.
“I’ve enjoyed it immensely … I’ve had the chance to learn quite a bit about running, whether it be in lobbies or other locations,” explained Moseby.
Now, he feels ready to take on the council’s top job.
“I’ve managed a hotel for years — I think I can handle choosing what bagels to sell at the Spoke,” said Moseby.
While he’s new to Western, Moseby has made the most of his time so far. Most notably, he began a grassroots advocacy campaign, PRNDL, to teach high-income students how to drive.
If elected, Moseby said he has “big plans” for the future of the USC.
To increase USC revenue, Moseby said he would implement a fine for students caught running in the University Community Centre.
He would also advocate for Ontario Hall to be turned into a hotel instead of a residence. As president, he hopes to directly oversee the Ontario Hotel’s operations. This will give the USC enough money to make renovations to Gibbon’s Lodge — where Western president Alan Shepard lives — so Moseby can live in a room addition.
“Please don’t,” Shepard said when he found out about the potential construction to his house.
Moseby also plans to cut costs by only hiring one vice-president, whom he has already selected — Esteban Julio Ricardo Montoya de la Rosa Ramírez, a fourth-year bachelor of management and organizational studies student and Moseby’s former hotel bellhop.
As part of his childhood nostalgia campaign, Moseby’s TikTok account posted a celebrity endorsement with Charlie from the Disney Channel show Good Luck Charlie, which has already received over 420,000 views and garnered praise.
To any potential presidential competitors, Moseby has just four words:
“Good luck with that.”
This article is part of the Gazette's annual Spoof Issue. All Spoof articles are fun and satire, so don't take them seriously. Or do, we don't control you. Happy April Fools' Day, Mustangs!
