A student group is lobbying for the Faculty of Information and Media Studies to be renamed the Faculty of Information and Marxism Studies to accurately reflect their curriculum.
The group, known as the "Marxist Marvels," submitted a 55-page proposal to president Alan Shepard requesting the name change last week. Over 100 students and faculty members have signed their names in support of the cause.
"We're sick of living in a society that values profits over people," said Anthony Gram, a third-year media and public interest student and Marxist Marvels’ spokesperson. "All we learn about in our classes is how we should be comrades, not just allies. We're ready to take action and fight for the revolution."
The proposal includes dismantling the faculty hierarchy — including the dean’s removal — and having the students and professors co-instruct.
Gram said they were inspired by the Communist Manifesto and want to bring about a more equitable society by overthrowing capitalism. The Marxist Marvels started their campaign by distributing copies of the Communist Manifesto in the University Community Centre, organized protests against the "bourgeoisie" Ivey Business School students and advocated for a redistribution of wealth outside of the university registrar.
The university administration released a statement urging students to engage in respectful dialogue and to refrain from promoting extremist ideologies.
“While we forgot that this faculty even existed, we request that students stop waving hammer and sickle flags across campus,” Western said. “It’s sending the wrong message to prospective students.”
The Marxist Marvels have dismissed this statement as "bourgeois propaganda" and have vowed to continue their fight for the revolution.
As news of the students’ pledge to Karl Marx spreads, the group has gained a cult-like following. Some students have been heard quoting passages from the Communist Manifesto like religious texts, and an impromptu shrine for Marx was created outside of University College.
“I don’t know who Karl Marx is, to be honest,” said fourth-year management and organizational studies student Barren Wuffet. “But he seems like a really chill guy. I’d probably grab a pint with him.”
The Marxist Marvels are taking advantage of the situation by selling t-shirts and other merchandise, with proceeds going towards their "revolutionary cause."
“Students and workers of the world must unite,” Gram said. “We will not rest until Father Marx is recognized in the way he deserves.”
This article is part of the Gazette's annual Spoof Issue. All Spoof articles are fun and satire, so don't take them seriously. Or do, we don't control you. Happy April Fools' Day, Mustangs!
