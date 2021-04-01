Students focus on Shepard's dog instead of the president, survey finds

A recent survey found students consistently reported low information retention from Shepard’s video messages — citing Meisha as the primary reason.
The survey found 93 per cent of Western University students selected the lowest given option, representing “retained no knowledge.” Eighty-three per cent reported Meisha, Western president Alan Shepard’s dog, as the primary distraction, citing her soft fur and “dog smile” as key factors.
“Meisha’s soft, lustrous fur in the sun and the way her little tongue hangs out is all I can remember,” says third-year health sciences student Waitlyn Hui. “That’s just poor planning by Shepard.”
“I thought it was just a dog video that they sent out in lieu of therapy dogs,” adds fifth-year computer science student Gracy Wang.
Following the survey, many first-years were shocked to hear that Shepard was in fact the man in the video and not the dog.
“As a first-year I’ve never actually seen Alan Shepard before. So naturally, I just assumed he was the dog,” states medical sciences student Yustin Wong.
Shepard’s video messages often address pressing and relevant issues, such as reports on the school's state during the pandemic.
To rectify this problem, Western’s Board of Governors is debating that Meisha give the addresses in Shepard’s stead.
Find Meisha’s most recent video here.
Read the full Spoof Issue online now. Happy April Fool's Day, Mustangs!
