Students' mental health significantly improved following Western's check-in email

Western Student Experience sent a mental health check-in email last week and the student response has been overwhelmingly positive.
“We understand this is a hard time for students,” the email begins. “Despite our lack of tuition cuts, underfunded wellness resources and all of the group projects you continue to be assigned this year, things could be a lot worse. Snap out of it, go for a walk and drink some tea.”
Fourth-year student Iam Illson, says an unexplainable feeling came over his body when he first read the message.
“It’s almost as if I could feel myself being completely wiped from my mental illness.”
Illson woke up the next morning with a newfound joy for life. He followed the university's advice and walked to The Spoke to get himself a cup of calming, depression-curing chamomile tea.
“It’s true — our situation could be worse,” adds first-year Social Science student Myassis Sadan. “As a future sociologist, I think it’s wonderful that professors continue to assign group work despite students’ Zoom fatigue and varying time zones. Western has made this school year an extremely valuable experience and I know they deeply care for every single one of us.”
Although Sadan may have a rude awakening next year when she moves off-campus and realizes Western no longer cares, her sentiment remains.
The email also included a survey for students to complete and submit to the counselling department. With anonymity not granted and data points extracted, all of the students felt fully comfortable answering the questions.
The first question asked if students offered funds to Western’s new mental health service, Continue the Stigma, which allows students to book an appointment with a completely qualified psychologist who batters students with questions until they begin to cry — a new method of therapy which has proven to be most effective among young adults.
If a student responded they had not offered any funds, they were redirected to the University’s de-registration page.
“After taking the survey, I forgot about all of my childhood traumas,” says second-year student Dia Gnosed. “They really do have a way with words, it’s quite spectacular.”
Gnosed isn't alone in having these strong feelings — 99.991 per cent of students say they feel heard after taking the survey.
After the incredible response the email received from students, Western has made plans to send them out on a weekly basis. Each one will focus on a specific theme.
The themes will be hand-picked and voted on by Continue the Stigma staff, who are the most sought after psychologists in the country.
Next week’s email will be about exam season and how students can cope with memorizing purposeless concepts in the midst of a global crisis.
It goes without saying, but students are in for a real treat.
Read the full Spoof Issue online now. Happy April Fool's Day, Mustangs!
