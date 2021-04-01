UC Hill converted to ‘traybogganing’ venue

UC Hill is undergoing renovations for better student sledding and “traybogganing.”
The hill will be gated off for the next eight months while Western Facilities Management makes the hill steeper for a faster sledding experience.
“We know that winter term midterms are tough and we want [students] to shed some stress,” Western University said in a statement. “This has been a long time coming and they deserve some fun on campus.”
The university hopes to have the hill ready by November 2021 and will hold a renaming ceremony, dubbing it “University College Slide Hill.”
Access to UC Slide Hill will cost $200 per ride, plus an additional $300 for tray rentals. Western said they decided to go ahead with the renovations as they prefer to monitor as students slide down the hill after witnessing some “concerning” Instagram videos this winter.
“We saw the hazardous sledding videos on Western Savages, this new change will be safer and hopefully more fun,” said Western.
A BeaverTails truck will be stationed at the bottom of the hill, along with a hot chocolate booth offering warm drinks.
Western said they plan to keep UC Slide Hill operating year-round. A fake snow machine — worth $7 million — will be installed on the top of the UC tower to cover the entire hill with snow.
Students are advised to bring their own sleds, toboggans or bum sliders if they don’t plan on renting a tray. UC Slide Hill staff said students can “use their own backpacks to slide down if they want.”
Read the full Spoof Issue online now. Happy April Fool's Day, Mustangs!
