Western bans couples from campus, cites ‘sensitivity to lonely, single students’

Western will ban couples from public displays of affection on campus next fall in an effort to help single students feel less lonely.
In an email to students, Western University president Alan Shepard detailed his plans to make campus a “love free” zone, after surveys found an increase in student loneliness due to the pandemic.
“Throughout the year, but especially in second semester, we have been getting email after email from horny students complaining about the odd couple here and there on campus,” wrote Shepard. “They claim it makes them want to throw up to see other people happy and sexually satisfied.”
It’s no secret that the pandemic has been hard on people’s sex lives, but Shepard said studies have shown that seeing couples who were lucky enough to get together before the pandemic makes it even worse.
“I can’t stand the thought that Mark from [my political science class] is getting more action than I am,” said Lone Li, a third-year economics student who supported the initiative. “I just want to come to campus next year and not be constantly reminded that I’m one year closer to dying alone.”
According to Vi Brater, a third-year criminology student, the lack of London nightlife has seriously hindered her ability to hook up.
“Before the pandemic, I never worried about meeting guys. All I had to do was sit at the bar and they would flock to me,” said Brater. “Now I can’t even get a wave from the FedEx man.”
Brater is also concerned that singletons like herself are losing their sex appeal after “not giving a shit” for over a year.
“I have not gotten out of sweats since last March,” said Alice Lost. “The last thing I want to see when I come to campus is some bitch looking cute, all boo'd up with her man.”
A second-year BMOS student, Lost said she chose her program so she could lock down an aspiring investment banker right off the bat. Unfortunately, the pandemic put a damper on her plans.
“If I wanted to be lonely and sex-deprived, I would have gone into Engineering.”
Western’s new couple-ban will be written into the Student Code of Conduct under the “misconduct against persons and dangerous activity” section. According to Shepard, some sanctions may include mandatory break ups or phone calls to parents.
Read the full Spoof Issue online now. Happy April Fool's Day, Mustangs!
