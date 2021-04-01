Western replaces therapy dogs with geese after successful UCC trial

In Western’s latest attempt to combat increasing mental health concerns, president Alan Shepard personally captured several geese from UC Hill and released them into the UCC to reduce students’ stress.
According to two Mustangs, the tango with campus’ most notorious visitors is exactly the push they needed to get through finals season.
Anita Docktour, a third-year paper airplane design student, said she appreciated Western University’s efforts to look out for students’ health despite her therapy session landing her in the emergency room — twice.
After learning about Western’s new mental health initiative, Docktour decided to pet the geese in the University Community Centre on her way to The Spoke for a coffee.
“I wasn’t really sure about the geese being moved to the UCC because they always terrified me as I walked up [University College] Hill to get to my morning class,” Docktour said. “But, I didn’t want to let them win any longer — besides, I figured they can’t really be that bad.”
After Docktour’s first attempt petting the geese landed her a broken arm, she decided to give them the benefit of the doubt.
“I decided there’s no better way to de-stress before finals than facing my biggest fear, so I went back there and pet them again,” she said.
Fortunately for Docktour, her newly broken arm and leg will exempt her from writing her finals later this month.
“So, in the end I guess the geese did reduce my stress — in fact, they took it away entirely,” she said.
Islovg Ees, a first-year zoology student, was thrilled Western finally recognized the potential of UC Hill’s geese.
“Western definitely did the right thing by getting rid of those cuddly therapy dogs in the UCC,” Ees said. “Sure, it’s a little loud with all these geese honking and now there’s poop everywhere, and I know at least seven students who were attacked and seriously injured by the geese, but I’m proud to be part of a university that actually listens to its students.
After president Shepard unleashed eight UC Hill geese in the UCC atrium, he said he expects demand for campus mental health supports to go down to zero. He also noted Western will not be held liable for any injuries caused by the therapy geese and all property damage caused by the new initiative will be directly billed to students’ tuition.
“These geese have really shone as the jewels of this campus and now they’re saving me a ton of money by letting me shut down counselling supports,” Shepard said. “It really benefits everyone.”
Read the full Spoof Issue online now. Happy April Fool's Day, Mustangs!
