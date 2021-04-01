Western students take open-book exams extremely seriously

Clicking onto the “tests & quizzes” tab on OWL, students nervously await the release of their eight-hour exam.
An eight-hour time frame is necessary to include a nap, a meal and any technology issues a student might face during the exam. This feels light-years away from cramming last minute facts outside a dimly lit social science lecture hall for most students.
As professors at Western University adapted to online learning, cheating became a poignant concern. Initially examined as an early coronavirus symptom, it was ultimately concluded that students simply did not value online academic integrity.
Prior to the pandemic, cheating at Western was a rarity — with as few as 0.06 per cent of students engaging in academic offences during the previous school year.
Exam desks were often equipped with laser-powered force fields that detected wandering eyes and inhibited the passing of notes and other materials. Proctors were equipped with binoculars and radios to ensure no student went unseen.
This year, in contrast, tests and exams happen from a bedroom with access to notes, peers and the Internet. Under this understanding and the backlash against e-proctoring service Proctortrack, many professors opted for open-book exams.
“Ultimately, I believe learning is equal parts command F and student initiative,” says one of Western’s Online Learning program coordinator.
Throughout the transition, professors struggled to find the balance between cheating prevention and “spying.” Some professors clearly outlined that any communication with regard to their exam was forbidden and considered a violation of academic integrity. This included mentioning the exam by name to peers, friends and family or living with other students in the same course.
In a recent survey, 95 per cent of students indicated that they were forced to find alternate housing because they lived in the same house as fellow classmates. Three hundred and forty of the 420 students also reported deleting all social media sites while writing online exams.
The forced migration stems from the fear of another student seeing them “active” on social media and snitching. Due to COVID-19, snitches no longer get stitches as a result of social distancing regulations, leaving snitches to run rampant.
Since the implementation of these regulations, cheating dropped significantly.
Proctortrack might not be as widespread across campus, but it remains part of the Mustang spirit.
"We expect students to pretend that I am standing watch in the corner of the room,” president Alan Shepard explained, so that Western can maintain “academic integrity while also giving students freedom.”
Due to the high levels of success and increased document-searching skill level reported by the student body, open-book exams will likely remain commonplace at Western well past the end of the pandemic.
Read the full Spoof Issue online now. Happy April Fool's Day, Mustangs!
