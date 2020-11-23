Students still fighting windowless bedrooms one year later

The Marq, a downtown apartment building popular with Western University students, came under investigation last year after owners illegally rented bedrooms without windows.
Their windowless rooms violated both provincial and municipal building codes that require a certain percentage of natural light into each bedroom of a housing unit. Students renting at the Marq issued a slew of complaints to the city last fall, spurring an investigation.
According to the Marq’s floorplans, several units in the building had bedrooms that can only legally be used as a den or storage space as they were surrounded by four interior walls. The Marq contained 136 bedrooms with this design.
Centurion Properties Management, which owns the Marq on 75 Ann Street, received an order from the city in September 2019, stating the rooms were unfit for human habitation and demanded the building be brought up to code in three weeks — a deadline the company appealed as they felt the time frame was insufficient to remedy over 100 rooms. Centurion was granted 10 months to bring the 12-story building up to code, expecting repairs would be completed by August 2020.
Jeremy Roberts, a former resident of the Marq, assembled the 75 Ann Street Residents’ Association to organize tenants to take action against their illegal living conditions. The association encouraged students to request a rebate or terminate their tenancy from Ontario’s Landlord and Tenant Board. The association is currently pursuing legal action to compensate current and former tenants.
No windows for Ann Street
Centurion submitted a “schedule of repair” to London for approval in February, following the city's direction. The plan detailed intentions to allow light into the all-wall rooms by adding a frosted glass door and clear-glass pane above eye level. The plans were not approved by the city and Centurion is currently working on revisions.
Roberts filed a Freedom of Information Request — a formal process where anyone can request copies of relevant public records — that shows the proposals to replace the existing door with a new frosted glass door, using the existing hardware and door frame.
The plans also show intentions to add a "clerestory window" — a window above eye level — over top the door frame to allow additional light in from an adjacent window on an exterior wall.
“They chopped three by four foot holes in the walls of the bedroom,” said Roberts. “The window didn't look outside, the window actually looked into the living room.”
Centurion’s submitted plans outlined that most of these rooms are designed for and predominantly used by students and acknowledged the privacy concerns of relying on other tenants in a unit for the availability of natural light.
If one tenant decided to shut the blinds or drapes that limit natural light, the light also becomes restricted to the tenant in the room enclosed in interior walls.
“As these are interior windows in a student accommodation, care must be taken to judiciously balance the requirement for natural light with privacy considerations — both acoustical and visual,” noted the plans drawn by Lance Kaprielian, an architect hired by Centurion.
For privacy, Kaprielian proposed to include a translucent film to the door and window that the tenant’s roommates can't see through while still allowing the passage of light.
To account for a slightly less amount of light compared to clear glass, the overhead window is oversized to compensate.
But, on behalf of the residents’ association, Roberts did not agree the plans sufficiently met the needs of the building’s tenants and wrote a letter urging the company against them.
“It's a really, really roundabout way of trying to put people in windowless rooms,” he said.
The FOI also included emails from residents — some who identified themselves as students — outlining concerns and complaints about the unfit living situation in the Marq’s windowless rooms.
What happens now?
To Roberts's knowledge, the illegal bedrooms that garnered media attention and came under public scrutiny are currently vacant.
“My understanding is that [COVID-19] came at a really good and a really bad time for [Centurion],” said Roberts.
The pandemic relieved pressure from London’s housing market, said Roberts, but that means lowered capacity and income for landlords. Roberts thinks the Marq is likely at a far lower capacity than normal, allowing tenants to be accommodated in bedrooms with windows.
The 75 Ann Street Residents’ Association filed two applications this month with the Landlord and Tenant Board: a T2 application for interference with tenants’ reasonable enjoyment of their rental and a T3 application for the property’s failure to maintain the rental to municipal standards.
According to Roberts, the association is working to request a rebate — about 35 per cent — for tenants who lived in the bedrooms previously. They are asking for around $200 of the total $600 monthly rent to be returned.
“I think I'll probably dissolve the association once this is all said and done,” he said. “This is more of a special-purpose body that's designed to facilitate access to justice for those who are negatively impacted by the windowless situation."
Centurion did not reply to the Gazette’s request for comment.
Roberts expects to receive a notice of hearing in the near future to move forward with the next steps to compensate the Marq’s residents.
This article is part of our annual Housing Issue, read the full issue online.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest