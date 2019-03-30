In recognition of his entirely altruistic and not at all self-serving contributions to Western University, a new statue is to be erected atop University College Hill depicting president Amit Chakma at his most charitable the university announced this Monday.
The statue will replace the long-standing University College after the administration deliberated for months on its possible location.
The announcement was made at a press conference held by university chancellor Jack Cowin outside the soon-to-be demolished building. The event was delayed as Cowin got lost on his way to UC Hill — something that he says “would never happen if we had a beacon in the form of some massive, towering structure atop the hill that could be a reference point for new students.”
Regarding their decision to replace one of Western’s most historic and publicized landmarks, Cowin said, “Does anyone even know what we use this thing for anymore? If it’s just going be to sitting there all day, we may as well make it into something sick.”
Cowin, who was also behind the retroactive renaming of the former ThreeC+ Engineering Building (now the Amit Chakma Engineering Building), explained that the university intially planned to construct an elaborate memorial in honor of philanthropist and former university chancellor Richard G. Ivey.
"I didn't even know we were building a statue till the Chakmaster hit me up," Cowin explained. He then paused to take a bite out of plate of nachos served on a gleaming silver platter by University Students' Council vice-president Danny Chang.
"Anyway," Cowin continued between bites, "let's just say we had a profitable — er — productive conversation, and I realized we should really be honouring the big AC instead of some guy who already has a building named after him." The chancellor then proceeded to double-dip.
The Gazette was unable to reach Chakma for a comment after he agressively berated a reporter for disturbing him in the middle of counting his “fat stacks” (referring to the literal piles of cash in his office).
The statue will reportedly depict the outgoing president holding nearly bursting bags of money in both hands emblazoned with rows of dollar symbols. The reasoning for this particular depiction, as Cowin said, was “to remember exactly the kind of incredible work that Amit Chakma has done for Western.”
He followed this explanation by saying “and my wallet” and then proceeded to laugh heartily while patting a massive bulge in his coat pocket.
The university has not disclosed the statue’s estimated cost but assured staff and students that planning is “well underway.” Cowin also said that construction services have been outsourced to a “very reliable and entirely unaffiliated” overseas firm.
Cowin ended the conference by offhandedly mentioning “significant budget cuts” to the Arts and Humanities Faculty but assured the crowd that the plans were “entirely unrelated.” Michael Milde, the faculty’s dean, could be heard softly whimpering in a corner behind Cowin but was promptly hushed by the chancellor.
Construction is expected to begin spring 2020, and Cowin expects that the statue’s presence on campus will help to further bolster Western’s international reputation.
“Guys, the bottom line is that all the coolest universities have statues, and I’m not going to look like a fool at next year’s Pretentious Academics Gala just because some nerds want to sit in a bell tower and talk about their feelings all day,” explained Cowin.
The conference concluded with Cowin jumping into his neon purple convertible and yelling “C’mon babe, let’s blow this popsicle stand” to his wife Sharon. He then sped off directly into a pedestrian walkway while honking angrily at a group of students crossing the road.
