Welcome to flavourtown: Reviewing flavoured condoms

If you’re looking to take a trip to downtown flavourtown, you might want some flavoured condoms to help you out.
Flavoured condoms are distinct from regular condoms because of their flavour, scent and colour. They’re only meant for oral sex.
With so many flavours to choose from, it can be hard to figure out where to start. Here are some fun and fruity flavours to try out.
Strawberry
The strawberry flavoured condom is bright red and has an overpowering sweet smell — very similar to the classic strawberry bon-bon candies. The taste of this condom is definitely not as strong as the smell.
The syrup flavour has an overall pleasant taste, but the flavour quickly goes away.
Apple
While phallic-shaped objects can be intimidating, the cute forest green colour of this apple flavoured condom can make anything look adorable! It also has a very lovely, fresh green apple scent that’ll make you feel like you’re in the middle of an orchard.
The scent of this condom is transportive but the taste is just so-so — it has a plain sweet taste that lasts longer than the strawberry, but doesn’t have much apple flavour.
Orange
This condom smells and tastes exactly like an orange Flintstones multivitamin, not to mention being a great source of vitamin “D.” And if you’re looking at it, it’ll remind you of an orange traffic pylon.
Banana
We expected this condom to have a sweet, artificial banana smell but were surprised to discover it actually smells more like banana bread or banana chips. Out of the four flavours, this condom definitely had the most subtle and non-overpowering scent. The taste itself was generically sweet with almost no banana flavour.
Overall, these flavours were fun to try and are worth experimenting with. Apple and banana scored full points in the scent category while strawberry and orange were better options for the taste buds.
We were disappointed by how all the flavours didn’t last long — but who knows, they might last longer than your partner will.
