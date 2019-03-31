Western University announced last week it would award Jordan Peterson an honorary doctorate in political incorrectness at the June 2019 convocation. They retracted the award later that day.
Peterson, a psychology professor from the University of Toronto, gained notoriety in 2016 when he refused to be mandated to refer to students by their preferred gender pronouns. He has risen to international prominence after publishing his book 12 Rules for Life.
The retraction comes only days after the University of Cambridge rescinded an offer for a visiting fellowship at their Faculty of Divinity.
Cambridge announced its decision to rescind the offer “after a further review” on Twitter, leading to an infuriated Peterson's response in a tweet that is now deleted, calling the faculty “bloody virtue-signaling cowards.”
In seeming competition with Cambridge’s method for announcing the decision to rescind their initial offer, a spokesperson for Western made the university’s announcement via Instagram Live.
The spokesperson characterized the decision of Western's Honorary Degrees Committee to award then retract an honorary degree for Peterson as “something they found to be really funny.” The spokesperson confirmed that Western never planned to award Peterson with the honorary degree and that it was all an attempt to provoke Peterson into a Twitter rampage.
“Honestly, we saw Peterson’s meltdown on Twitter after what Cambridge did, and we thought it would be super funny if we joined in on the joke. We created a new degree in political incorrectness just so we could pull this off,” said the spokesperson.
Falling for the trap, Peterson went on a 20-tweet rant, calling the university a “hub for Marxists” and denouncing both Cambridge and Western’s decisions as “an attack on the man.”
Peterson fans came to his quick defence on Twitter, consoling the psychology professor with the hashtag #PetersonUniversity. A GoFundMe page was set up soon after, collecting donations to set up an online university that Peterson would head.
Update (10:20 a.m., April 1): Paragraph two was updated to clarify that Peterson refused a mandate rather than directly refused to use students' pronouns. We hope the jokes still work.
(19) comments
More inaccurate reporting on Peterson. He never said he "refused to refer to students by their preferred gender pronouns." He objected to a bill that would have compelled him to use the pronouns, rather than letting him choose.
If this is Satire, you might want to put it somewhere IN the article. Also, it would be very depressingly sad that Western University to do such a thing to get attention.
I guess bloated administrative departments need a way to spend time at universities these days.
Won't it be nice when the administrative staff is replaced by an information system? Clearly the humans don't have anything useful to do.
Speaking as an archetypal witch living in a swamp, this news delights me.
Mum of Beowulf
"when he refused to refer to students by their preferred gender pronouns" that's not what happened and you know it. Just another anti Peterson bias article
You lied about him calling students by any pronoun. You are basically trash .
Thought it would be funny to join in on the fun? Lol can't believe a university would act like a 12 year old kid 🙄😂
It’s disappointing to see Western engage in this type of childish behaviour. If this is satire, it’s not clear if the target is Cambridge University or Peterson (or perhaps the trivial nature of the honorary degree itself). Such ambiguity is dangerous for a school that receives generous alumni donations, and I suspect that some of those donors will have the last laugh.
Check the date people...
Look at the date people!!!
If a man thinks they are a woman, or a woman thinks they are a man, that's their right. However, no once should be forced by law to call them what they want to be called. That's what Peterson said, and I shhe
How childish and petty, not to mention mendacious. This is the kind of behaviour one would expect from a bunch of spoiled middle-schoolers. I, my wife and two of my children attended Western but rest assured, Western will not see one thin dime of my money as long as the current administration is running the show. I am sure I'm not the only alumnus who feels the same about this stunt.
Guys... Chill... It's April Fool's Day...
This kind of behavior is called bullying when children do it. It is still bullying when loser adults do it who are jealous of Peterson's fame and academic success.
Who is the invisible spokesman for this imaginary Committee?
Wow weird. Peterson got upset over this bs after years of misrepresentation and harassment? So hard to wrap my brain around!
Jump on the left bandwagon. Just a shame Western turns around on a dime. - Writing is good, thinking is better. Cleverness is good, patience is better.
You know.... The ultimate troll would be if these commenters actually knew it was April 1st. Then again, only I'm that good at trolling. Probably university shills cresting anonymous posts pretending to be Peterson supporters. Typical.
