The world of subletting can be complicated.
Glenn Matthews, housing mediation officer from Off-Campus Housing Services, sat down with the Gazette to explain the most important things to be know when subletting.
Q: What are the rights of subletters?
A: It depends. If you share a bathroom with the owner or the owner’s immediate family, you have no rights for subletting. As far as subletters and their rights, it becomes a contract between the main tenant and the subletters. Under the Residential Tenancies Act, there’s basically no recognition of rights to the subletter. It falls back on contract law between the subletter and the main tenant. So, it depends on what is written into the agreement and if it comes up under contract law or not.
Q: What's the difference between an assignment and a sublet?
A: Basically, a sublet is ... leaving your place for a certain period and not coming back while another person uses the space. An assignment is when a new person’s name goes on the lease, and your name goes off.
Q: Can a landlord refuse a sublet?
A: The landlord is allowed to put a clause in the lease saying “we reserve the right to approve a subletter.” They cannot deny a sublet unless they can show something that is reasonable to deny.
Q: Can a tenant remove a subletter?
A: Yes, because they’re under contract law. Both the subletter and the main tenant could end the sublet early and either party can sue the other in small claims court if the person did it without a reason. Having said that, there’s no guideline in contract law of what reasons are acceptable and not acceptable. Ultimately, the tenant would be liable for any damages or outstanding charges.
Q: What precautions should you take before letting a subletter in?
A: We recommend documentation. Take pictures the day before the subletter moves in, take pictures the day after they leave. Make sure in the written agreement you have a way to track the person down so that they can establish where they might have to go to get damages taken care of.
Q: If the contract is not written down and someone wants to break the contract, how would that work?
A: If it’s a verbal agreement, it’s useless. You can just say “get out” or the person could just walk and there wouldn’t really be a way to recover damages. Even if it’s written down, it’s difficult because it’s contract law and it’s much easier to break a contract under contract law than it is to break a lease under the RTA. Written sample agreements are recommended and can be found on the off-campus website.
Q: What are other tips you should know?
A: Make sure you have an address for the [subletter] so you know where they’re at when you need to find them. And make it clear about stuff, [such as] utilities — are they included or not, because sometimes people will run the utility bill up quite high and you want to make sure that gets paid. Let them know about parking, other roommates and how your household is run. Think about what you would want to know before moving into a place of strangers and communicate that for smooth subletting.
This article is part of our annual Housing Issue
