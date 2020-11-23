November usually kicks off the house hunting season for frosh looking to snatch the best off-campus housing options for the following school year.
But without any indication if Western University is looking to continue online learning past April, Off-Campus Housing Services recommends students wait to find housing and are seeing fewer looking to sign a lease this early in the game.
“Some people are looking, but we’re not seeing the numbers that we’ve seen in past years. I think people are waiting a little bit to see what the university is going to do,” said Glenn Matthews, housing mediation officer for Off-Campus Housing Services.
Matthews emphasized that waiting is the best strategy for first-years who are hesitant to remain in London should classes continue online. In past years, the fear of losing out on the best houses has encouraged students coming out of residence to be proactive in their search for upper-year living arrangements.
Matthews noted that holding off on making any big decisions should not put students at risk of failing to find a suitable housing.
“London has a high enough vacancy rate that people can find places in the summer without a problem. We are getting questions about what the market is going to look like if they wait a couple months and we’re telling people that if it’s anything like past years, you should be able to find something,” he said.
Fewer students have been reaching out for rental advice from Off-Campus Housing Services than in past years. According to Matthews, students interested in renting want reassurance that they still have time before they have to make any decisions.
Matthews also explained that refraining from signing on to a house before the end of the school year has even been a strategy used by students in the past.
“Some people going into second or third-year purposely wait until the end of August because they know that the likelihood of finding an eight month contract is much higher,” he said, acknowledging that waiting this long does require students to be flexible about factors such as location and size.
“The more people you have in a house, the less availability there is. If you got a five or six-bedroom house, those are — in a normal year — taken up by the end of March."
First-year students have faced significant uncertainty throughout their introduction to university life. Students are looking for guidance on how the coronavirus will impact their academic future, but with in-person classes hanging in the balance and daily updates on new vaccines, next year could look completely different.
“It’s hard to predict what’s going to happen in the future but the fact that two different companies have come up with a vaccine might change some of that,” he said.
Matthews encourages frosh to remain positive about potential in-person classes in coming semesters, but said rushing to secure a house still poses a risk to those who do not wish to remain in London should classes continue online next fall.
This article is part of our annual Housing Issue, read the full issue online.
