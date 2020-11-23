Most students have a particular study routine to achieve the greatest productivity. Whether they're doing readings or learning three units the day before a test, each student knows the perfect conditions to focus their mind.
Working from home during the pandemic is rarely one of those conditions.
For Jacob Lee, a first-year Ivey Business School student, working at home has been tough.
“It is really difficult to focus and concentrate when A, you are in your room all day, B, your bed is so close by and C, your work ethic isn’t the greatest," he said.
And he isn't alone.
“At first I hated it. It was definitely an adjustment. I had done online classes before but having all my classes online was new to me,” said Farida Sakr, a third-year statistics student.
Students used to a routine of in-person classes, group study sessions and Spoke coffee breaks are having a hard time adjusting. But many have learned to trick themselves into being productive at home, even when surrounded by other distractions.
Mariam Niazi, a third-year sociology student, still has trouble focusing but certain things like caffeine, strict scheduling and to-do lists help focus on priorities.
“Something I have also been doing to keep [focused] when I’m working is that if I’m doing a reading, for example, I recite the information out loud as opposed to reading it in my head [which causes me to] lose focus,” she said.
In another home study space, Lee turns to Ivan Pavlov for a solution.
“[I] turn on my lamp every time I begin studying, study and then reward myself — usually some food or coffee. This creates a habit where my brain automatically begins to focus when the lamp goes on,” said Lee.
Joel Zhang, a 22-year-old master’s student in One Health, takes an approach most students can relate to.
“[I] set my own deadlines and make myself seem substantially more busy than I actually am. Fake it ‘til you make it,” he said.
Online learning is difficult as-is, add in isolation and that difficulty only increases, as it eliminates the physical boundary that previously separated work and life. With students' minds switching from work and rest in the same space, trying to balance the two and can become a problem.
“It is really tough to switch my head off [from] being comfortable and sleepy in my room. I always studied on campus and only went to my room to sleep during my first two years, so I found studying in my room extremely difficult,” said Lee. “It is really tough for me to go from ‘studying’ to ‘resting’ in the same physical space.”
Lee, Zhang and Sakr all preferred to study on-campus or in coffee shops prior to the pandemic, so the transition to home offices and bedrooms has been difficult. They're finding their productivity is not up to the same level is was.
“I learned to differentiate my study space from my leisure space,” says Sakr. “I do not do work in bed and I do not spend leisure time at my desk. I find that doing that encourages a work environment at my desk and in turn, I am less likely to get distracted and alternately my leisure space is where I can relax so home doesn’t become a place I associate with anxiety.”
But, sometimes the best way to deal with the difficulties that come with having a workspace at home could be getting away from them altogether.
“I make sure I hit the gym in the morning or afternoon and try to take time with things I enjoy,” said Zhang. “Even if it means going downstairs to grab food with my roommate. When I'm not working I try to spend as much time outside my room and away from work.”
Students are learning to cope by creating their own boundaries and removing themselves from their workspaces, even as work-life separation is becoming harder in this new normal.
This article is part of our annual Housing Issue, read the full issue online.
