Homelessness in London, Ontario
- Lucas Arender, Coordinating Editor
Madeleine McColl, Video Producer
Ron Chai, Video Intern
Holly Pedlow, Contributor
-
-
- 0
Latest Updates
Five members of the Mustangs football team — Spencer Nichols, Keon Edwards, Phil Grohovac, Savaughn Magnaye-Jones and Robert Panabaker — participated in the CFL national combine in Edmonton from March 22 to 26.
Don’t be fooled, women’s struggles with oppression and autonomy are not over. However, there is hope when we collectively fight back. Turns out, compliments in the women’s washroom are a good place to start.
Lily Cho has been appointed the vice-provost and associate vice-president international — a new position at Western. She will be charged with growing international student enrolment and expanding global partnerships.
Ontario’s annual salary disclosure showed Western’s top 10 earners made $4.4 million in 2022, with Alan Shepard the highest-compensated president of all public Ontario universities. Ivey dean Sharon Hodgson was the highest paid employee at Western and the second highest of all Ontario university employees.
High water levels in the Thames River caused flooding concerns for some campus parking lots over the weekend.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest