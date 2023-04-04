The homeless crisis in London has grown rapidly. With low housing supply, unsustainable rent prices and a lack of social assistance, the homeless problem has worsened coming out of the pandemic. This is the story of the crisis, how it came to be and what’s next for a city desperate for a solution.

