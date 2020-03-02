A sacred space the classroom is
With learning and playing and laughter of kids
Journeys planned and goals being set
How will we get there? Will they be met?
But before we get going, just wait a sec
Get out your checklist, be ready to check!
The mark of a good classroom is easy to find
Is it inclusive and warm by design?
For kids who’re ahead and also behind?
Are rules of respect enforced and enshrined?
And do you dedicate just enough time
For the growth of the human, the personal climb
What in the documents you don’t really find
To make better people, to bring out that shine
Something we ponder at beginning of years
One little question that’s not always clear
How do we welcome all of our peers?
The kids who are questioning, quiet and queer
Bright and polite with inquisitive ears
But don’t raise their hands and sit at the rear
Who sit at attention with focus and leer
Shy and timid who don’t volunteer
And what about you?
Do you know what to do
When someone says something to make others blue
A space made unsafe, how do we get through?
To recover the kid who went and withdrew
Accept and welcome, search and pursue
Who went through a time that left feelings low
Distracted and reeling and can’t seem to grow
Be there and be patient, and just let them know
That this space is safe, so whatever life throws
We’ll still try to help you discover the glow
Exactly a science it’s certainly not
But for some a good teacher is all that they got
So make the space a welcoming spot
Keep learning yourself so you can allot
The love and the care that all student ought
To receive and to cherish
Because we are teachers
This is our lot
It’s daunting, it’s challenging but please do not fret
We signed up for this and we owe them this debt
And that reclusive rule I haven’t said yet
Every kid matters, so never forget!
- Willem Hart, third-year bachelor of education
