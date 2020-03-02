Willem Hart's pride edition poem graphic (png)

A sacred space the classroom is

With learning and playing and laughter of kids 

Journeys planned and goals being set

How will we get there? Will they be met?

But before we get going, just wait a sec

Get out your checklist, be ready to check!

The mark of a good classroom is easy to find

Is it inclusive and warm by design?

For kids who’re ahead and also behind? 

Are rules of respect enforced and enshrined?

And do you dedicate just enough time

For the growth of the human, the personal climb

What in the documents you don’t really find 

To make better people, to bring out that shine

Something we ponder at beginning of years 

One little question that’s not always clear

How do we welcome all of our peers?

The kids who are questioning, quiet and queer 

Bright and polite with inquisitive ears

But don’t raise their hands and sit at the rear 

Who sit at attention with focus and leer

Shy and timid who don’t volunteer 

And what about you? 

Do you know what to do

When someone says something to make others blue

A space made unsafe, how do we get through? 

To recover the kid who went and withdrew

Accept and welcome, search and pursue

Who went through a time that left feelings low

Distracted and reeling and can’t seem to grow

Be there and be patient, and just let them know

That this space is safe, so whatever life throws

We’ll still try to help you discover the glow

Exactly a science it’s certainly not

But for some a good teacher is all that they got

So make the space a welcoming spot

Keep learning yourself so you can allot 

The love and the care that all student ought

To receive and to cherish 

Because we are teachers

This is our lot

It’s daunting, it’s challenging but please do not fret

We signed up for this and we owe them this debt 

And that reclusive rule I haven’t said yet

Every kid matters, so never forget!

- Willem Hart, third-year bachelor of education

