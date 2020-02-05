Seventeen years ago, my parents and I lived through the SARS outbreak in Beijing.
I don’t remember much, but my parents do. My mother never likes watching the news - yet she knows I am always following the updates in global affairs. The moment I arrive at home for Lunar New Year, she tells me how she has checked all the stores near us and they have all sold out of surgical masks due to the outbreak in China.
At that time, there were no confirmed cases in Canada. I tell her not to worry too much. She makes us wash our hands and sanitize our phone screens every single time we step out of the house. We just wanted to be cautious and stay safe.
A week later, I have now realized that the coronavirus isn’t the scariest threat to us — it is the racism and xenophobia that is an unfortunate byproduct of this virus . Everyday, I see the constant comments dismissing coronavirus as a non-concern: “more people die from the flu,” “it’s not a threat,” and “the media needs to stop creating panic and paranoia.” I urge everyone to double-check information sources, to seek the truth and continue to take appropriate precautions without creating mass hysteria.
With the new announcement of a Wuhanese student at Western confirmed to have the coronavirus, the first reaction is fear.
Many of my friends (who have chosen to wear surgical masks to protect themselves) have told stories of being judged, how the students in our very own university would not sit next to them in class. How the vigorous, racist memes and reporting online has scared them. How their own housemate refused to stay in the same house as them since they think she has the virus.
During this time of uncertainty where paranoia is a natural reaction, we should approach one another with kindness and understanding.
Let’s continue to gather the correct information while taking the necessary precautions without falling into the trap of mass panic. Let’s continue to look out for one another and treat our fellow peers with respect and kindness.
— Joy Ma, second-year student, kinesiology
