A cannabis store just a few steps off campus could be a reality after its license was approved by the government today.

A prospective location at 1135 Richmond Street, on the same corner as King Richie's Pizzeria and the B&E Variety store, won the latest round of Ontario pot lottery.

Along with another London location announced today, 1310 Fanshawe Park Rd., London could have five cannabis stores, a high total for its size.

Both new cannabis licensees must file applications to open a storefront with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

According to the AGCO's website, the Richmond license is under the name Noah Soberano.

The two are among 42 other licenses across the province selected by Ontario's lottery system of selecting from its over 4800 expressions of interest in the draw.

The Richmond location would open onto the intersection of Richmond and Broughdale Avenue, arguably the city's most infamous street.

Lined with low-cost student housing, Broughdale has garnered a colourful reputation as the fault line of Western University's annual fake-Homecoming street party, which last year brought 20,000 people to the avenue and nearby according to police estimates.

Of London's existing pot shops, J London on Richmond row is the closest. But Central Cannabis, at Oxford Street and Wonderland Road was the first in London to open. Tweed, at London's south end, is the farthest and newest.

The three, and potentially five locations are a strong showing in the federal government's attempt to eliminate the traffic of mostly young people into the cannabis black market.

Waterloo and Guelph have no pot shops, despite them each hosting a large university. Hamilton's McMaster University has one.

Toronto's students have five stores open, with other licenses approved. This number is just higher than London, though its population is roughly seven times larger.

