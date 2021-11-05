Police issued a public safety warning Friday after a 22-year-old man charged with multiple counts of criminal harassment for following women near Western’s was released on bail.
Saranjeet Singh is charged with eight counts of harassment that police say occurred in six separate incidents between Oct. 16 and 23 and involved women ages 18 to 21.
Singh was released for his second time on the joint recommendation of his defence lawyer and the prosecution, according to the London Free Press, who attended the hearing.
Singh was initially arrested for harassment Oct. 19 and released before a repeat offence Oct. 23 landed him in custody for two weeks.
On condition of his bail, Singh is banned from the area surrounding Western University’s campus and London’s downtown. Singh is also forbidden to contact 10 people connected to his case and must live with his parents’ and not leave their house between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m..
Singh’s surety — an individual who promises to supervise an accused person while they are out on bail — also agreed to pay the court a $2,000 bond for Singh’s release. A Hindi interpreter translated the bail conditions for Singh.
In total, Singh faces seven counts of harassment by repeated following and one count of harassment by watching and besetting. No injuries were reported from any of the incidents, according to police.
In one of the incidents, a 21-year-old woman reported Singh followed her to a house on Patricia Street near Western University’s main gates and waited outside the residence.
In another incident, three 18-year-old women reported Singh followed them in a black Honda Civic along University Drive and offered them cannabis.
Singh is set to make his next court appearance Jan. 23.
