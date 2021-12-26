Twenty-two year old Saranjeet Singh was granted bail for the third time Tuesday. Singh is charged with 12 criminal harassment reports, including incidents near Western University, and has been arrested three times over the past two months.
Singh has remained in custody since his last arrest on Nov. 13, just over a week after his second release on Nov. 5. He currently faces two counts of failing to comply with his previous release orders.
His Nov. 13 arrest came after a woman was assaulted near Victoria Hospital. Singh allegedly watched the victim before running across the road and grabbing her. The woman was able to free herself before calling the police.
The conditions of Singh’s third release mirror those from his previous bails. He must reside with a residential surety — responsible for living with and supervising the accused — and remain inside the residence between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., unless in the presence of his surety.
The surety must pay $2,000 to the court to secure his release and Singh must pay the same if he violates the conditions of his release.
Singh is also not allowed to enter the area of London near Western University, bordered by Fanshawe Park Road, Adelaide Street, Queens Avenue or Riverside Drive and Wonderland Road. He also may not contact 14 people connected to his cases or go within 100 metres of them.
Singh’s earlier arrests came after a 21-year-old woman alleged he followed her to her house on Patricia Street near Western University’s Main Gates, and waited outside the residence.
In another incident, Singh allegedly followed three 18-year-old women in a black Honda Civic along University Drive and offered them cannabis.
Singh is awaiting the approval of a residential surety to supervise him as a condition of his bail and his next court date is Jan. 18.
