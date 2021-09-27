A 21-year-old London man was arrested late Saturday evening after assaulting a police officer in the area of Huron Street and Richmond Street.
At approximately 11:40 p.m. Saturday, police say Jack Ensly Wilson was seen urinating on a marked police car. Police say Wilson resisted arrest and hit the officer multiple times with a closed fist. The officer sustained minor injuries.
Wilson is charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and being intoxicated in a public space.
Wilson’s name does not appear in the Western University Student Directory.
Saturday was Western’s Homecoming, which saw students gather for an unsanctioned street on Broughdale Avenue in the day. The partiers moved to Huron Street at night, after police shut down access to Broughdale, and videos on social media show students jumping from telephone poles and roofs into large crowds.
Wilson was released from custody and is expected to appear in London court on Dec. 23, 2021.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest