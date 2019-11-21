How to get mental health help at Western

This year, Western has simplified its mental health services.
Two departments, the Student Development Centre and the Student Health Services, have merged. They're now under one part of the university, and available from a single starting point: the doctors in the basement of the University Community Centre.
Both offered different services and it was difficult to choose which area had the right help for students.
This year, those services now have one central access point.
This means that the access point for all mental health services is either going down and booking in-person in the basement or calling the student health line.
From there, a triage appointment will be booked within about a week. This would be a more than 50 per cent reduction in waiting time.
The hours of appointments available has increased from 55 to 70 hours per week.
There are also dedicated hours for same-day crisis appointments for mental health emergencies.
The triage program operates on a responsive care model, allowing each student to get the care that fits best for their needs. This includes workshops, groups, brief individual therapy, case management or referral to psychiatry.
These changes are in advance of renovations to Thames Hall, which will give mental health services a single location at Western University.
Additionally, a new case manager to help students facing complex challenges. They offer referral, advocacy and system navigation support for students experiencing challenges impacting their ability to focus on academics.
There is also a new pillar of mental health that is specifically for Gender-Based Violence and Survivor Support.
