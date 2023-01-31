One hundred and fifty machines distributing free menstrual products are being installed across campus in women’s, men’s and gender-neutral washrooms, with the USC currently in the process of making a map available with their specific locations.
The machines will all be installed by the end of the semester.
The machines are the latest installment in the University Students’ Council’s free the dot. initiative. According to the USC’s webpage, free the dot. aims to provide accessible, free menstrual products because “Menstrual products are not a luxury- they are a necessity.”
Aunt Flow, the menstrual product machine brand, offers 100 per cent organic cotton, biodegradable and synthetic-free tampons and pads. Product restocks will happen every 28 days, but could potentially adjust depending on usage.
In a statement to the Gazette, Lauren Jarman, USC vice president university affairs, said “Aunt Flow was selected as the product because the values of the company align with the values of the free the dot. program.”
Jarman said Aunt Flow donates one product to an organization that supplies menstruators in need for every 10 products the company sells.
Jarman provided an update about the machines’ arrival at the Jan. 25 USC meeting.
Jarman said she is “really excited about the rollout” and students could expect to see the machines “in faculty buildings” and “general student facing buildings across campus,” in her executive report to council.
