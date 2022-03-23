London police reported 157 charges were issued on St. Patrick’s Day, the majority as tickets under the Liquor Licence Control Act.
Thursday’s St. Patrick’s Day saw students dressed in green, pouring into downtown London, filling the bars on Richmond Row. Students wandered to and from houses on Broughdale Avenue and other popular party streets remained relatively quiet — all while under heavy police presence.
Despite the high number of charges, London Police Services confirmed there were no significant incidents to report in relation to St. Patrick’s Day in their Tuesday press release.
According to the release, London police and City of London By-Law officers mostly attended to noise-related complaints about small house parties throughout the city Thursday.
In contrast, Waterloo saw 19 arrests, 147 charges and massive street parties on Marshall Street — one block away from the fenced-in party street, Ezra Avenue.
Of London’s 157 charges, 145 were issued in relation to the Liquor Licence Control Act, which governs the responsible consumption, sale, supply and delivery of liquor, among other things.
Five charges were issued in relation to noise by-laws, two for public urination and three for impaired driving related laws under the Criminal Code.
Police also are investigating four weapon-related issues from St. Patrick’s Day, though no injuries have been reported.
London police could not confirm if Western University students are connected to the charges or the ages of those fined.
Prior to St. Patrick’s Day, London police confirmed they would increase their presence around the city in preparation for partiers.
Western University and the City of London also shared tips with students encouraging them to consume responsibly and make safe decisions, with Western developing alternative programming for students in residence.
