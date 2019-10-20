A primer on the parties' student policies
- Text by Katrina McCallum, Senior News Editor.
Graphic by Anastasiia Fedorova, Graphics Editor.
-
- 0
- 1 min to read
Katrina McCallum
Senior News Editor
Please send any news tips to katrina.mccallum@westerngazette.ca
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
AnastasiiaFedorova
Anastasiia is the graphics editor for volume 113 of the Gazette.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Comment Rules
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Defamation. No comments that appear to be defamatory, derogatory or libelous.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Comments are approved manually and may take some time to show up on the site. All comments, as long as they follow the rules above, will be approved. We encourage all viewpoints and positive discussion.
Latest Updates
After another perfect season, the Mustangs will look to carry their momentum into the playoffs.
With the blockparty weeks past, senate went over Fake Homecoming's low-points — its sexist bedsheet messages that drew city-wide scorn and the misfired Purple Fest concert.
The Mustangs have one final test before they can secure their third consecutive undefeated regular season: a Homecoming matchup against the Gee-Gees.
Western is looking into opening up the licensed drinking areas at TD Stadium.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest