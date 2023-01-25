Editor’s note: Abdalla was disqualified before the Gazette could publish a profile on his candidacy.
The USC Appeals Board announced in a hearing Tuesday night that it will uphold the EGC’s decision to disqualify presidential nominee Omer Abdalla from the election.
William Fawcett, the Appeals Board chair, said in the hearing the Board decided the language of the Election Governance Committee’s Bylaw 2 is clear and mandates that candidates must be present at the all-candidate meeting or send a proxy to attend or be disqualified.
Abdalla, a fifth-year medical science and psychology student, is ineligible to run for University Students’ Council president because he failed to attend the all-candidates meeting this past weekend — he had to be on time and present at either the meeting this past Saturday morning or Sunday evening.
Daivik Shelat, the EGC’s deputy returning officer and manager of investigations, clarified during the hearing that Abdalla is still eligible to run for a USC vice-president position when nominations open or he can wait until next year to run for USC president again.
Abdalla said he is frustrated with the appeal result and plans to consult with Shelat on Wednesday regarding whether the EGC would allow him to run as an “independent candidate.” Shelat did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.
According to the EGC’s Bylaw 2, only confirmed candidates are listed on the voting ballot and there is no write-in option. The USC elections website lists Nika Bajaj and Sunday Ajak as the only two confirmed candidates.
Abdalla said — in the event he cannot run as an “independent candidate” — he would like to meet with Bajaj and Ajak and endorse one.
“I was already planning on sitting down with them and chatting. And if I'm not eligible to run, I want to make sure that they have all the information that I do,” Abdallah said. “The information I have is invaluable and the next president definitely needs it to really drive the school forward in a positive way.”
During the hearing, Abdalla emphasized his reasons for missing both the Saturday and Sunday meetings: he didn’t see the EGC’s email on Saturday morning at 3:02 a.m. before the morning’s meeting started and he was late to Sunday’s meeting because of an emergency.
Shelat explained in the hearing that the 3 a.m. email simply provided candidates with the Zoom link and reminded candidates of the meeting information. Candidates were first provided all-candidates meeting times in a mandatory nomination waiver — candidates had to acknowledge the waiver before submitting their application.
Abdalla said he did not notice the dates and time on the waiver when he filled in the application and relied on the EGC to email him this information.
Abdalla, the Ski and Snowboard Club president, was planning on attending the 5 p.m. meeting on Sunday, but because his club meeting ran late and he had to address an emergency with a club member, he didn’t attempt to join the meeting until 5:30 p.m. — 30 minutes after the meeting began and 25 minutes after the meeting was locked.
Abdalla had the option to send a proxy to the meeting, but explained he felt it would have “completely disrespected” the club member he was dealing with if he left in the middle of their emergency.
“That’s just not the kind of person that I am, it’s not the kind of leader I want to be,” said Abdalla.
Shelat said the EGC reasonably expected Abdalla would have enough time to assign a proxy or attempt to communicate with EGC regarding his tardiness before 5:30 p.m. given his club meeting ended 30 minutes before the Sunday evening meeting. Shelat said the EGC would not have disqualified Abdalla if he sent a proxy and informed EGC by email beforehand.
Fawcett said Abdalla’s decision to prioritize the immediate needs of another individual at the time may have been “laudable and commendable,” but the Appeals Board ultimately ruled it is outside EGC’s purview to assess the reasons why a candidate did not attend or send a proxy.
Shelat said he received multiple emails during Sunday’s all-candidates meeting that Abdalla sent to both him and EGC’s chief returning officer, Mason Brown. Shelat said Brown was absent from the meeting due to illness, so Shelat was the only EGC member to run the meeting, which kept him from checking his email.
“The Appeals Board has no pleasure in rendering this decision, but we are constrained by the Bylaws in the same way that the EGC is constrained. And, unfortunately in this case, the bylaws necessitate the decision that we have given,” said Fawcett. The Board will release a full written decision within the next five days.
Voting begins Feb. 7 and ends Feb. 10. Results will be announced the night of Feb. 13.
