The Elections Governance Committee sanctioned USC presidential candidate Sunday Ajak twice on Friday with orders to change behaviour after members of his campaign team posted endorsements and a link to his campaign in group chats.
Two members of Ajak’s campaign team shared their endorsement of his candidacy and one linked to his campaign website — one in the Health Science soph Facebook group and the other in the Purple Spur Charity Fashion Show executive chat.
The EGC found this was in violation of their policy, which states campaign volunteers are not allowed to use “any service, tangible benefits, or resources conferred on them by virtue of holding any position in any organization” in their campaign. The policy clarifies this includes mailing lists and social media platforms.
Ajak attended a hearing Friday morning, after which the EGC decided to sanction Ajak with an order to change behaviour, requiring he instruct his campaign volunteers to delete the messages in question.
“There was some miscommunication between campaign team members on the definitions around virtue of office, which is understandable given the nature of the situation,” Ajak said in a statement to the Gazette.
These violations are the third and fifth reported violations for candidates in the 2023 University Students’ Council presidential election. They are Ajak’s second and third violations after he was first sanctioned on Monday for a post that included the Western logo.
During the hearing, Ajak stated he had only “instructed his campaign volunteers to spread the word about the campaign and elections among their friends.” He said his campaign team believed using a personal account to share information was not in violation of election rules.
While the posts weren’t made by Ajak himself and the EGC believes he did not direct its posting, the EGC violations policy section 2.2.1 states candidates are responsible for violations “stemming from the actions of campaign volunteers” unless they can satisfy the EGC they, as a candidate, “did not direct the action and could not have reasonably foreseen it to occur.”
The EGC’s decision stated Ajak “failed to take reasonable steps to prevent such a situation from occurring,” since he did not tell the EGC about any steps taken to address confusion regarding the violations policy.
Voting in the USC presidential election closes Friday at 8 p.m..
Update (Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, 3:55 p.m.): This article has been updated to include a statement from Ajak.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest