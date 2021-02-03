The 2021 USC elections have come to a close with 9,750 students casting a ballot — making for a 28.1 per cent voter turnout to elect Zamir Fakirani Western’s next USC president.
Here is a complete list of this year’s winners:
Faculty presidents
Arts and Humanities president: Jack Bradley was acclaimed for the role.
Faculty of Information and Media Studies president: Hayley Lee was acclaimed for the role.
Health Sciences president: Kennen Qin was acclaimed for the role.
Music faculty president: Lauren Jarman won with 142 votes, 63.7 per cent.
Science faculty president: Shanika Mahakul was acclaimed for the role.
Social Science president: Nika Bajaj was acclaimed for the role.
Faculty council representatives
Arts and Humanities councillor: Celine Tsang was acclaimed for the role.
FIMS councillor: Ava Thompson was acclaimed for the role for the role.
Health Studies councillor: Joey Bruccoleri was acclaimed for the role.
Health Studies president: Matthew Pereira won with 309 votes, 63.1 per cent.
Kinesiology president: Caleb Bresolin was acclaimed for the role.
Music councillor: Jeanny Jung was acclaimed for the role.
Nursing president: Aira Guerero was acclaimed for the role.
Nursing councillor: Antonio Beltran was acclaimed for the role.
Science councillors:
Jessie Tu: 560 votes, 17 per cent
Madison Dusick: 504 votes, 15.3 per cent
Adam Shedeed: 433 votes, 13.2 per cent
Ethan Biswurm: 370 votes, 11.2 per cent
Zohaib Adnan: 341 votes, 10.4 per cent
Nicholas Hamzea: 310 votes, 9.4 per cent
Social Science councillors:
Sara-Emilie Clark: 622 votes, 14.4 per cent
Madison Milanczak: 550 votes, 12.7 per cent
Jade Bilodeau: 531 votes, 12.3 per cent
Eric Xu: 516 votes, 11.9 per cent
Ethan Chen: 434 votes, 10 per cent
Hana Ghattas: 407 votes, 9.4 per cent
Student senators
Science senators:
Maisha Fahmida: 418 votes, 25.3 per cent
Kenisha Arora: 374 votes, 22.7 per cent
Social Science senators:
Bianka Sriharan: 504 votes, 28.5 per cent
Emilie Kalaydjian: 414 votes, 23.4 per cent
Business, Education, Engineering and Law senator:
Shaurya Karky won with 475 votes, 54.8 per cent.
HBK Senators:
Claudia Gallant: 495 votes, 33.8 per cent
Jack Chazi: 483 votes, 32.9 per cent
Senators at-large:
Lauren Stoyles: 2445 votes, 15 per cent
Iman Berry: 2242 votes, 13.7 per cent
Sandra Zivokic: 2174 votes, 13.3 per cent
Artika Pahargarh: 2173 votes, 13.3 per cent
Riley Kennedy: 2116 votes, 13 per cent
Board of Governors representative: Artika Pahargarh won with 2044 votes, 39.6 per cent.
London Youth Advisory Council: Cassandra Dawson won with 2955 votes, 69 per cent.
