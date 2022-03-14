The 2022 USC elections have come to a close with 8,229 of 35,703 registered voters casting their ballot — making for 23 per cent voter turnout. Ethan Gardner won the USC presidential role.
Many candidates ran unopposed this year and faced a vote of confidence from students at large.
Here is a complete list of this year’s winners:
Faculty presidents
Arts and Humanities president: Sydney Turner ran unopposed and was elected with 192 votes, 93.2 per cent
Faculty of Information and Media Studies president: Unfilled
Health Sciences president: Emma Knechtel ran unopposed and was elected with 909 votes, 93.8 per cent
Music president: Jeanny Jung ran unopposed and was elected with 168 votes, 96.6 per cent
Science president: Samdarsh Saroya ran unopposed and was elected with 933 votes, 87.9 per cent
Social Science president: Unfilled
Faculty council representatives
Arts and Humanities council representative: Tiffany Lin ran unopposed and was elected with 191 votes, 95 per cent
Health Studies association council representative: Juliette Raissa Tateh Zilefac ran unopposed and was elected with 368 votes, 91.5 per cent
Health Studies association president: Alyssa Spaan ran unopposed and was elected with 383 votes, 93.6 per cent
Kinesiology association president: James Bull ran unopposed and was elected with 275 votes, 93.5 per cent
Kinesiology association council representative: Unfilled
Music council representative: Sophia Daunt won with 117 votes, 69.6 per cent
Nursing association president: Jack Liang won with 219 votes, 51.4 per cent
Nursing association council representative: Maria Farooq won with 261 votes, 59.9 per cent
Science faculty representatives:
Ankita Mishra: 545 votes, 19.3 per cent
Alice Ballaku: 521 votes, 18.4 per cent
Sharmini Kunaseelan: 433 votes: 15.3 per cent
Rashad Muhammed: 420 votes, 14.9 per cent
Mauritius Sarofiem: 417 votes, 14.8 per cent
Agam Chauhan: 350 votes, 12.4 per cent
Social Science faculty representatives:
Sofia Ouslis: 744 votes, 18.6 per cent
Alina Adamesco: 580 votes, 14.5 per cent
Jordyn Cohen: 475 votes, 11.9 per cent
Dorian Jones: 474 votes, 11.8 per cent
Felix Benjamin Nomerovsky: 443 votes, 11.1 per cent
Harry Alorgbey Sardina: 440 votes, 11 per cent
Peter Kermack: 430 votes, 10.7 per cent
Mathew Owen-Flood: 416 votes, 10.4 per cent
Board of Governors representative: Ethan Chen won with 1,840 votes, 30.7 per cent
London Youth Advisory Council representative: Mony Madlol won with 5,074 votes, 87.3 per cent
