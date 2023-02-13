USC all winners graphic (png)

The 2023 USC elections have come to a close with 12,725 of 36,777 registered voters casting their ballot — making for 34.6 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 2012. Sunday Ajak won the USC presidential role.

Almost all faculty presidential candidates ran unopposed this year. Arts and Humanities and the Faculty of Information and Media Studies had no presidential candidates.

Here is a complete list of this year’s winners:

Faculty presidents 

Arts and Humanities president: Unfilled

Engineering president: Jack Peplinski, voter turnout not announced

Faculty of Information and Media Studies president: Unfilled  

Health Sciences president: Sanjana Jones ran unopposed

Ivey Business School president: Prabh Malhi

Music president: Mia Haug ran unopposed 

Science president: Anya Sarma ran unopposed 

Social Science president: Sofia Ouslis ran unopposed 

Faculty council representatives 

Arts and Humanities councillor: Unfilled

Engineering representative elections are taking place this week.

Health Studies president: Prenetha Raja ran unopposed

Health Studies councillor: Mariana Batista won with 315 votes, 41.9 per cent 

Kinesiology president: Armaan Bawa ran unopposed

Kinesiology councillor: Unfilled

Music councillor: Roma MacDonald ran unopposed

Nursing president: Olivia Conway ran unopposed

Nursing councillor: Emily Nafzinger won with 343 votes, 57.3 per cent

Science councillors:

Eric Ding: 821 votes, 10.2 per cent

Juliana Meli: 779 votes, 9.6 per cent

William Zhu: 668 votes, 8.3 per cent

Jiya Sahni: 651 votes, 8.1 per cent

Verena Fanous: 595 votes, 7.4 per cent

Rashad Muhammad: 591 votes, 7.3 per cent

Domenic Di Stasi: 567 votes, 7.0 per cent

Social Science coouncillors: 

Alison Salofsky: 1,021 votes, 13.3 per cent

Victoria Sasu: 993 votes, 12.9 per cent

Austin Wang: 983 votes, 12.8 per cent

Peter Kermack: 958 votes, 12.5 per cent

Stavros Liakakos: 884 votes, 11.5 per cent

Nathan Ayele: 773 votes, 10.1 per cent

Daniel Tellez Jimenez: 720 votes, 9.4 per cent

Faculty vice presidents 

These roles do not vote on the USC.

Ivey vice-president student events: Maya Wolfman

Ivey vice-president university affairs: Lauren Fong

Ivey vice-president communications: Sahil Aujla

Ivey vice-president academic: Samantha Su

Ivey vice-president equity, diversity and inclusion: Carol Guo

Ivey vice-president finance: Jessica Wang

Engineering vice-president elections are currently taking place, with the debate scheduled on Wednesday. Students will elect vice-president roles for finance administration, academic, internal, external, communications and social portfolios. 

Other Roles 

Board of Governors representative: Kenisha Arora 

Student Senators at Large: 

Jenna Beecroft: 3,771 votes, 8.7 per cent

Sophia Bahadoor: 3,705 votes, 8.6 per cent

Angela Liu: 3,616 votes, 8.4 per cent

Lana Abdelellah: 3,414 votes, 7.9 per cent

Emilie Kalaydjian: 3,412 votes, 7.9 per cent

Iman Berry: 3,298 votes, 7.6 per cent

Kathleena Henricus: 3,254 votes, 7.5 per cent

Jeff Binoy: 2,748 votes, 6.3 per cent

Dante Tempesta: 2,610 votes, 6.0 per cent

