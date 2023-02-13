The 2023 USC elections have come to a close with 12,725 of 36,777 registered voters casting their ballot — making for 34.6 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 2012. Sunday Ajak won the USC presidential role.
Almost all faculty presidential candidates ran unopposed this year. Arts and Humanities and the Faculty of Information and Media Studies had no presidential candidates.
Here is a complete list of this year’s winners:
Faculty presidents
Arts and Humanities president: Unfilled
Engineering president: Jack Peplinski, voter turnout not announced
Faculty of Information and Media Studies president: Unfilled
Health Sciences president: Sanjana Jones ran unopposed
Ivey Business School president: Prabh Malhi
Music president: Mia Haug ran unopposed
Science president: Anya Sarma ran unopposed
Social Science president: Sofia Ouslis ran unopposed
Faculty council representatives
Arts and Humanities councillor: Unfilled
Engineering representative elections are taking place this week.
Health Studies president: Prenetha Raja ran unopposed
Health Studies councillor: Mariana Batista won with 315 votes, 41.9 per cent
Kinesiology president: Armaan Bawa ran unopposed
Kinesiology councillor: Unfilled
Music councillor: Roma MacDonald ran unopposed
Nursing president: Olivia Conway ran unopposed
Nursing councillor: Emily Nafzinger won with 343 votes, 57.3 per cent
Science councillors:
Eric Ding: 821 votes, 10.2 per cent
Juliana Meli: 779 votes, 9.6 per cent
William Zhu: 668 votes, 8.3 per cent
Jiya Sahni: 651 votes, 8.1 per cent
Verena Fanous: 595 votes, 7.4 per cent
Rashad Muhammad: 591 votes, 7.3 per cent
Domenic Di Stasi: 567 votes, 7.0 per cent
Social Science coouncillors:
Alison Salofsky: 1,021 votes, 13.3 per cent
Victoria Sasu: 993 votes, 12.9 per cent
Austin Wang: 983 votes, 12.8 per cent
Peter Kermack: 958 votes, 12.5 per cent
Stavros Liakakos: 884 votes, 11.5 per cent
Nathan Ayele: 773 votes, 10.1 per cent
Daniel Tellez Jimenez: 720 votes, 9.4 per cent
Faculty vice presidents
These roles do not vote on the USC.
Ivey vice-president student events: Maya Wolfman
Ivey vice-president university affairs: Lauren Fong
Ivey vice-president communications: Sahil Aujla
Ivey vice-president academic: Samantha Su
Ivey vice-president equity, diversity and inclusion: Carol Guo
Ivey vice-president finance: Jessica Wang
Engineering vice-president elections are currently taking place, with the debate scheduled on Wednesday. Students will elect vice-president roles for finance administration, academic, internal, external, communications and social portfolios.
Other Roles
Board of Governors representative: Kenisha Arora
Student Senators at Large:
Jenna Beecroft: 3,771 votes, 8.7 per cent
Sophia Bahadoor: 3,705 votes, 8.6 per cent
Angela Liu: 3,616 votes, 8.4 per cent
Lana Abdelellah: 3,414 votes, 7.9 per cent
Emilie Kalaydjian: 3,412 votes, 7.9 per cent
Iman Berry: 3,298 votes, 7.6 per cent
Kathleena Henricus: 3,254 votes, 7.5 per cent
Jeff Binoy: 2,748 votes, 6.3 per cent
Dante Tempesta: 2,610 votes, 6.0 per cent
