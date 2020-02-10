The 2020 USC elections have come to a close with 7,407 of 33,631 registered voters casting their ballot — making for 22 per cent voter turnout. Matt Reesor won the USC presidential role.
Here is a complete list of this year’s winners:
Faculty presidents
Arts and Humanities faculty president: Unfulfilled
FIMS faculty president: Katie Bennett won with 149 votes, 48.4 per cent
Health Sciences president: Sebastian Deagle won with 564 votes, 68.3 per cent
Music faculty president: Lara Plokhaar was acclaimed for the role
Science faculty president: Teodora Marginean won with 1,095 votes, 59.4 per cent
Social Science president: Zamir Fakirini won with 910 votes, 69 per cent
Faculty council representatives
Arts and Humanities council representative: Eva Alie won with 128 votes, 63.4 per cent majority
Health Studies association council representative: Tom Kris won with 67 votes, 31 per cent majority
Health Studies association president: Unfulfilled
Kinesiology association president: Kara Godkin was acclaimed for the role
Kinesiology association council representative: Elias Boussoulas won with 108 votes, 33.5 per cent
Nursing association president: Erika Juhasz was acclaimed for the role
Nursing association council representative: Antonio Beltran was acclaimed for the role
Science faculty representatives:
Jacky Lee: 591 votes, 14.9 per cent
Kennedy Barkhouse: 539 votes, 13.6 per cent
Faran Khalid: 500 votes, 12.6 per cent
Katie Brown: 496 votes, 12.5 per cent
Shanika Mahakul: 444 votes, 11.2 per cent
Ethan, Biswurm: 405 votes, 10.2 per cent
Social Science faculty representatives:
Katie Campbell: 611 votes, 15.2 per cent
Nika Bajaj: 461 votes, 11.4 per cent
Nikol Kamenetsky: 461 votes, 11.4 per cent
Ali Malik: 431 votes, 10.7 per cent
Ido Feldman: 396 votes, 9.8 per cent
Jessica Omorodion: 390 votes, 9.7 per cent
Savannah Mastronardi: 381 votes, 9.5 per cent
Student senators
FAM senator: Tyrese Walters won with 191 votes, 62 per cent
Science senator: Artika Pahargarh was acclaimed for the role
Business, Education, Engineering and Law senator: Christopher Harasym was acclaimed for the role
Health Sciences senator: Zain Al-Shamil was acclaimed for the role
Medicine and Dentistry senator: Mark Garabedian
Affiliate Senators: Elizabeth Ricker, Nicholas Nestico
Senators at-large:
Lina Ghattas
Riley Kennedy
Aidan Rozovsky
Anthony Tan
Parker Thomlinson
Zachary Train
Inaara Savani
Board of Governors representative: Sara Neiman won with 639 votes, 28.4 per cent
London Youth Advisory Council: Hayat Bander won with 1,601 votes, 54.6 per cent
